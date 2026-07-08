PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto launched an India-backed restoration project at the Prambanan Temple. Modi highlighted the deep civilizational ties and spiritual connections between the two nations under the 'Act East' policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a state visit to Indonesia, joined Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday to inaugurate an India-backed restoration project at the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple Compounds.

The visit, serving as a high-water mark for New Delhi's cultural diplomacy under its "Act East" policy, underscored the profound civilizational ties that bind the two nations.

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PM Modi on Shared Spiritual Heritage

As the two leaders toured the nearly 1,000-year-old temple complex, dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma, the Prime Minister spoke movingly of the spiritual resonance he felt in a land thousands of miles from India. "Today is the third day of my visit, but in the life here, in the conversations, and in the air, there is a fragrance of culture," the Prime Minister remarked. "It is the same fragrance that we experience every moment on the soil of India. This fragrance of our cultural heritage connects us through a sense of belonging."

The Prime Minister was particularly struck by the familiar echoes of devotion in Indonesia, noting, "Whether I travel to Kailash Mansarovar or come today to this holy temple in Indonesia, I witnessed the same resonance; the Mahamrityunjaya mantra was being chanted here, and everyone was uttering 'Om Namah Shivaya'. This was deeply heart-touching in itself."

A Personal Connection to Lord Shiva

For PM Modi, the visit was as personal as it was diplomatic. Reflecting on his lifelong connection to sites sacred to Lord Shiva, from his birthplace in Vadnagar to his constituency in Kashi, he expressed a deep sense of fortune in now being associated with the revival of Prambanan.

Speaking at the temple complex after the inauguration, PM Modi said he considered himself fortunate to remain connected with Lord Shiva throughout his life. He said, "It is my good fortune that I somehow always get an opportunity to connect with Lord Shiva. I was born in Vadnagar, where Hatkeshwar Mahadev is a major pilgrimage site. Somnath, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas, is located in the land of Gujarat... And my political constituency, Kashi--the blessings of Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev have been continuously with me."

Recalling major temple restoration projects in India, the Prime Minister said he felt fortunate to now be associated with the revival of Prambanan. "Whether it is the reconstruction of Kedardham or the reconstruction of Ujjain Mahakal, or coming here today to have the fortune to start the work of reviving and renovating our cultural heritage--which is about a thousand or twelve hundred years old and connected with memories of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh--I consider myself extremely lucky, PM Modi said.

He thanked the people of Indonesia for preserving the centuries-old temple complex. He said, "Twelve hundred years. I thank the people here from the bottom of my heart for how they have preserved and nurtured such a vast heritage with such devotion. Therefore, I heartily congratulate the citizens of Indonesia and all the rulers thus far."

Restoration to Boost Tourism, Bilateral Ties

Expressing confidence in the temple's restoration, PM Modi said it would draw more Indian visitors. He said, "As we begin reconstruction work on this UNESCO World Heritage site, I am fully confident that Indian travellers will surely come here. No matter where one goes in distant parts of the world, we encounter reflections of India's cultural heritage. This is the second-largest symbol of our heritage in the entire Southeast Asia."

He said visiting the temple and performing rituals according to tradition was a spiritual experience. He said, "This temple houses idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga, and Lord Ganesha. For centuries, prayers have been offered in this temple with great faith. Today, I too have had the good fortune of visiting this temple and performing rituals exactly according to the scriptures. I consider these to be spiritual moments for my life."

PM Modi said he prayed for stronger India-Indonesia ties and the well-being of both nations. He said, "Coming here with my friend, President Prabowo-ji, has made this event truly special for me. I have prayed to the Almighty to strengthen the India-Indonesia friendship, for the welfare of the citizens of both our countries, and for the rapid development of both nations."

A Promise to Return

Referring to the restoration project, PM Modi promised to return after its completion. "Today, he has taken a promise from me that 'we will finish this work before 2029, and you must come again'. I promise you that after its reconstruction, I will definitely come here and celebrate this festival with you," he said.

Thanking President Prabowo for his hospitality, the Prime Minister said, "The time you took out to be with me throughout, and the way you minutely planned and executed every program--for such a grand welcome as a friend, and for such warmth, on behalf of India's 140 crore citizens and personally on my behalf, I express my deep gratitude to you. Thank you very much."

Prayers at the Historic Temple

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the historic temple, which is dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti-Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

While on the way to the Prambanan Temple from Yogyakarta with President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Modi took to X to share a spectacular aerial view from his chopper, writing, "The majestic Prambanan Temple!" as they approached the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister's visit to the temple sets the stage for the formal launch of an India-backed conservation and restoration initiative at the sprawling site, marking a significant milestone in New Delhi's cultural diplomacy under its Act East policy. (ANI)