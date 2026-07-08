A viral video contrasts Indian & European saving habits, attributing the Indian focus on saving to systemic pressures rather than mindset. It identifies four key drivers: healthcare, education, retirement, and weddings. While social systems in Europe often cover these areas, Indians must personally fund these significant and expensive life events.

A viral video by an Indian living in Europe has sparked a widespread discussion on why Indians are often more focused on saving money than their European counterparts. Shared by content creator Mukul Anand, the video argues that the difference is rooted not in personal attitudes but in the systems people live under.

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Introducing the topic, Anand wrote, “Why do Indians save so much while many Europeans seem more relaxed about money?” He then explained, “After living in Europe for almost 10 years, I’ve realised it’s not just a mindset—it’s the system. Healthcare. Education. Retirement. Weddings. These four major expenses shape how people think about money and the future.”

Check the viral video here:

In the video, Anand breaks down the four biggest reasons behind India's saving culture. The first is healthcare. According to him, “Europeans pay for their social security and healthcare and it covers them in emergencies. In India, people save for emergencies.”

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The second factor is education. He points out that “Europe’s public schools are mostly free, while Indian parents have to send their children to private schools which costs a fortune.” Retirement is another major concern. Anand says, “Europe’s social fund gives peace of mind, but in India, people work tirelessly to save for retirement fund.”

Finally, he highlights weddings, noting, “Indian parents spend an insane amount on weddings unlike Europe.” Summing up his argument, he adds, “These four costs keep Indians always planning, always worried, while Europeans live a bit freer!”

As the video gained traction, Anand clarified that his comparison was not meant to portray one region as superior. He said, “One thing I would like to clarify - this content should not be taken as ‘Europe is better than India’ but rather a take on why Indians worry so much about savings. Because of how we have been conditioned - sometimes because of the system and sometimes because of society! Europe is just an example - because I have lived here and experienced it first hand.”

The post generated mixed reactions online. While many agreed that healthcare, education, retirement and wedding expenses heavily influence financial decisions in India, others argued that family responsibilities, supporting parents, and rising living costs also contribute to the country's strong culture of saving.

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