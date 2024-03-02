Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    British Rubymar vessel sinks completely in Red Sea days after Houthis’ attack (WATCH)

    In a staggering turn of events, the British Rubymar ship has met its watery demise in the Red Sea, succumbing to the relentless aftermath of a recent attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The sinking unveils a new chapter in the escalating maritime tensions.

    British Rubymar vessel sinks completely in Red Sea days after Houthis' attack (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    The Houthis have facilitated irreparable damages on another ship that has completely sunk into the Red Sea waters leaving no chance for retrieval. The Rubymar ship which was attacked on February 18 by the Houthis was travelling through the vital Bab al-Mandab strait that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

    The Iran-backed terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on February 18 and also shared that the Rubymar ship had sunk completely. However, the ship was intact after the brutal attack causing major damage. Britain was planning to tow the vessel to a nearby port.

    However, due to adverse weather conditions in the Red Sea, the Rubymar ship was sunk completely causing astronomical damages to the parent company. The vessel at the time of reporting the story is still showing signals on the ship tracker. Moreover, various small vessels have surrounded the drowning Rubymar.

    This is the first case of complete drowning of a vessel after a Houthis attack. The route which is vital for global trade and energy trade has been witnessing underwhelming traffic due to the terror group's presence in the Red Sea. This has resulted in the diversion of maritime routes to a much lengthier distance.

    The crisis in the Red Sea region has already resulted in the driving up of global oil prices. The case of the Rubymar ship will add further scare in the aspect of maritime security driving up the prices of insurance for vessels. All the effects due to the presence of the Houthis group will further drive up global inflation causing the price of commodities.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 6:58 PM IST
