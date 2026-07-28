A couple quit their high-paying corporate jobs, with a combined salary of Rs 35 lakh, to become full-time content creators. Despite facing uncertainty, their risk paid off. Through consistent effort and building their brand, they generated over Rs 1 crore in revenue within their first year.

A couple who left their combined Rs 35 lakh per annum (LPA) technology jobs to become full-time content creators has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of their earnings over the past three years. Their Instagram video, featured by Hindustan Times, has sparked conversations about the opportunities and challenges of India's rapidly growing creator economy.

Muskaan Mittal and Aashish Gupta explained that before entering the creator space, both worked in the tech industry. Aashish said he was employed as a Data Analyst with an in-hand salary of Rs 12 lakh per year, while Muskaan worked as a Software Developer earning Rs 23 lakh annually, taking their combined yearly income to Rs 35 lakh.

The duo said their content creation journey began in May 2023, when they started documenting their travels. A video from their Vietnam trip crossed 20,000 views, encouraging them to create more content around travel, relationships and health.

In the Instagram video, they said: “We have been content creators for the last 3 years and have received thousands of DMs on how we afford this lifestyle, so here is everything we've learned.”

Check the viral video here:

Although they continued working full-time initially, the couple landed their first paid collaboration in October 2023, earning Rs 15,000. By the end of that year, while creating content part-time, they said they had generated Rs 6.5 lakh.

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The turning point came in 2024, when Muskaan and Aashish quit their tech jobs to focus entirely on content creation. They also signed with a talent agency, expanded into affiliate marketing and began hosting group trips.

Muskaan said: "In Year 2, we signed up with an agency, and money actually started flowing in. We also started earning through affiliates and hosted our first-ever group trip. That year, we made around Rs 45.3 lakhs."

According to the couple, 2025 became their biggest year yet. They left the agency, diversified their income streams through YouTube and Facebook monetisation, affiliate marketing, brand collaborations, digital products and group trips, and significantly increased their earnings.

Aashish said: "Year 3 was our biggest yet. We left the agency because we felt undervalued there. We talked to other creators and built platform monetization on YouTube and Facebook. We sold our first digital product, kept on doing affiliates, and also did one group trip. That year, we made Rs 1.09 crore."

The couple also shared that during the first four months of 2026, they earned Rs 21.6 lakh. However, Muskaan clarified that the figures represented gross revenue and did not include expenses such as travel, production, team costs and other business expenditures. She also pointed out that content creation is a seasonal industry, meaning earnings can fluctuate throughout the year.

Their video has attracted widespread attention online, with many praising the couple's transparency in revealing their earnings. At the same time, several users noted that success in content creation requires consistency, multiple income streams and sustained effort, and that such results may not be typical for every creator.

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