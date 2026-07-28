Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that Russia will achieve its goals in the "special military operation" in Ukraine. He accused the West of a "Russophobia" campaign and said Russia's people can never be broken by sanctions or "terrorist methods".

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would achieve its objectives in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, while accusing the West of pursuing a campaign of "Russophobia" and attempting to undermine the country, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Addressing deputies of the 8th State Duma of the Federal Assembly in Moscow on Monday (local time), Putin said the past five years had been "difficult and exceptionally consequential" for Russia, describing the period as one in which "the fate and future of our people" had been at stake.

Putin on National Unity and Victory

"We will achieve our goals and, together, do everything for victory - for Russia," Putin said. He thanked lawmakers for their joint efforts to strengthen Russia's sovereignty and defend its national interests, adding that Russia continued to uphold its security and independence.

"The participants in the special military operation are heroically fighting for Russia and their homeland. They have the support of our entire nation and society," Putin said.

In his remarks, Putin asserted that Russia had historically responded to external threats with national unity and said the same spirit was evident today.

West Accused of 'Double Standards' and 'Russophobia'

He also accused Western countries of applying "double standards" by selectively invoking the UN Charter while ignoring the principle of national "self-determination" when it did not suit their interests.

Claiming that Western sanctions had failed to achieve their objectives, Putin said that since 2022, "the West has set its Russophobic machine running at full speed," imposing a record number of sanctions that he described as ineffective.

The Russian president further alleged that Russia's opponents, having failed to defeat the country "on the battlefield," had resorted to "outright terrorist methods" against the Russian people.

"But the people of Russia can never be broken. They never have been - and they never will be," he said.

Russia's 'Sovereign' System Defended

Putin also defended Russia's political system, saying its institutions were built on "sovereign foundations" in accordance with the country's Constitution and were capable of repelling any hostile actions against the state.

The remarks come as the conflict in Ukraine continues, with Russia maintaining its military campaign while facing continued sanctions and military support for Ukraine from Western countries.

Zelenskyy in US for Peace Talks

Meanwhile, as Zelenskyy has arrived in the US, Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian President in the Oval Office is expected to focus on the ongoing peace process between Russia and Ukraine. A White House official told CNN that "now is the time to end the war."

Earlier on Monday (local time), Trump dismissed Zelensky's allegation that Russia was providing Iran with intelligence on US military bases, saying, "I don't think they've been doing it, certainly not at a high level." (ANI)