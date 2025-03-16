Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A man defaced a Tesla Cybertruck by painting a Swastika on it right in front of a journalist in New York's Brooklyn. Tesla chief Elon Musk reacted to the incident and called the accused “crazy”.

The suspect, seemingly enraged by the sight of the $80,000 electric truck parked on Washington Avenue, abruptly double-parked his Subaru - where two child car seats were visible in the back - before storming out and defacing the vehicle.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

The viral post even caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who reacted with, "Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru ..."

Owner confronts attacker

Avi Ben Hamo, a Jewish Cybertruck owner, was left shaken by the attack. "I feel myself burning inside," he expressed.

Ben Hamo, who had witnessed the crime from across the street, refused to let the vandal escape. As the perpetrator attempted to drive off, Ben Hamo boldly stepped in front of the car, blocking his path. "What are you doing?" he yelled, quickly dialing 911.

The suspect then abandoned his vehicle in a bike lane and took off on foot. A staggering 90 minutes later, he returned to retrieve his Subaru—only to be met by four police officers, a New York Post reporter, and a photographer, all waiting for his inevitable arrest.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Michael Lewis, who describes himself as a "geek of all trades, master of few." He now faces charges of aggravated harassment.

Targeted attacks on Tesla vehicles?

Ben Hamo said, "People hating [Tesla owner] Elon Musk is one thing, but to do something like this is next level. I'm speechless. That's just wrong".

"I don't understand how someone thinks because I bought a car, it gives them the authorization to do this."

This isn’t an isolated incident. Since the launch of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to cut government spending, Tesla vehicles, dealerships, charging stations, and their owners have increasingly found themselves under attack by radical left-wing groups.

Cybertrucks, in particular, have been disproportionately targeted in what some have termed "Elon Derangement Syndrome." This incident marks at least the third reported attack on a Cybertruck in New York City in recent days.

Just a few blocks away, another Cybertruck was pelted with eggs and smeared with dog feces a couple of weeks prior.

