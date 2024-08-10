Brazil tragedy: Drone footage shows plane crash site as eyewitnesses recount horror that killed 61 (WATCH)

A devastating plane crash in Sao Paulo, Brazil, claimed the lives of all 61 people on board, including 57 passengers and four crew members on Friday.

A devastating plane crash in Sao Paulo, Brazil, claimed the lives of all 61 people on board, including 57 passengers and four crew members on Friday. The ATR 72-500 aircraft, operated by VoePass Airlines, crashed into a residential neighbourhood, leaving behind a scene of destruction and chaos.

Drone footage has captured the heart-wrenching aftermath of the crash, showing flaming wreckage scattered across the area. Eyewitness videos shared on social media reveal the aircraft’s final moments as it spiraled uncontrollably before plummeting to the ground. The footage depicts the plane dropping almost vertically from the sky, its descent marked by a dramatic and terrifying spin.

Nathalie Cicari, a local resident, described the impact as "terrifying." She was having lunch when she heard a loud, drone-like noise that grew increasingly intense. "I went out on the balcony and saw the plane spinning. Within seconds, I realized that it was not a normal movement for a plane," Cicari told CNN Brasil. Though she was not injured, she had to evacuate her home, which was filled with black smoke from the crash.

Truck driver Martin Barbosa, who was working nearby, recounted the frightening moment he learned of the crash. "I thought it might have fallen on my house, with my son inside," Barbosa said. He felt despondent until he confirmed that his family was safe.

Another witness, Ricardo Rodrigues, described the scene as he arrived at the site. "I saw many bodies on the ground — many of them," he told local Band News. The grim discovery of multiple casualties underscores the severity of the incident.

The crash occurred just 150 meters from Barbosa’s home, highlighting the close call for nearby residents. The aircraft was last tracked by FlightRadar24 at 4,100 feet as it approached Sao Paulo.

VoePass Airlines, one of Brazil's oldest carriers, has expressed deep condolences and pledged full cooperation with authorities investigating the crash. They initially said that 62 passengers and crew had been on the aircraft before updating the figure to 61. While the ATR 72 model generally has a good safety record, this incident is one of the deadliest aviation disasters of the year.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and investigators are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The black box has been recovered and will be crucial in determining the cause.

Recovery efforts are ongoing, with teams working to identify the victims’ remains and provide closure to the families affected by this devastating event.

