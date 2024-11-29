BIZARRE! YouTuber makes guitar out of dead uncle's SKELETON, pays tribute to him with a song (WATCH)

A Tampa-based musician and YouTuber, known as 'Prince Midnight', found a unique way to keep the memory of his late uncle alive. He transformed his uncle’s skeletal remains into a fully functional guitar, aptly named the "skelecaster."

The unusual creation honors Uncle Filip, the man who introduced Midnight to the world of rock music, and also serves as a practical solution to a financial burden. According to reports, the idea to craft the guitar stemmed from the soaring costs of storing Uncle Filip’s remains in a Greek cemetery.

In a YouTube video showcasing the skelecaster, Midnight revealed, “The skeleton belonged to my beloved Uncle Filip who passed away in the 90's. Through a series of events, his remains were repatriated to the US from Greece and ended up in my possession. He was a metalhead and guitar player in life, and now he continues to shred in death!”

According to Times Entertainment reports, Filip tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Greece in 1996. His body was donated to a local medical college for educational purposes, where students studied it for over two decades. Once Greece banned the use of actual skeletons for research, his remains were returned to the family. However, Orthodox religious customs in Greece prohibit cremation, leaving the family to pay exorbitant fees to store his bones in a cemetery.

Midnight recounted to HuffPost, “After 20 years, he ended up in a cemetery my family had to pay rent on. Like, literally in a wooden box. It’s a big problem in Greece because the Orthodox religion doesn’t want people cremated.”

Crafting the Skelecaster

Determined to find a meaningful way to honor his uncle and alleviate the financial strain, Midnight repurposed the skeletal remains into a guitar. Using the spinal column and ribs as the guitar's body, he meticulously added strings, volume knobs, a guitar neck, jack, pickups, and an electric board to complete the one-of-a-kind instrument.

While the skelecaster struggles with certain chords, it functions remarkably well overall. Midnight expressed his belief that his uncle’s essence lives on in the instrument. Speaking to Guitar World, he shared, “I believe part of my uncle Filip is still there, literally and figuratively. Just a warm presence, maybe enjoying his next life as a totally metal guitar.”

“I’m super proud of the project and how it serves to honor him, his life, and his influence on me,” he added.

