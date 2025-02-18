Stocktwits Poll Shows 70% of Retail Either Holding Or Accumulating Gorilla Tech Stock Ahead Of Tuesday's Live Investor Webinar

The company will explain in the webinar its positioning in the market for artificial intelligence-driven Internet of Things technology solutions, security convergence, and big data analytics.

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (GRRR) stock rallied early Tuesday and is among the top 15 most active tickers on Stocktwits. The company’s live investor webinar scheduled after the closing bell on Tuesday is believed to have lifted sentiment.

The webinar featuring CEO Jay Chandanb and interim CFO Bruce Bower will shed light on the company’s positioning in the market for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Internet of Things (IIOT) technology solutions, security convergence and big data analytics.

The event will be hosted by RedChip Companies.

In the release announcing the event, Gorilla Tech said it entered 2025 with a $93 million backlog and a pipeline of multi-year opportunities. Revenue for the year is expected to be $90 million to $100 million.

Gorilla Tech stock has gained over 47% so far this year, helped by the company’s decision to close its at-the-market equity program and multiple partnerships.

Retail is upbeat about the rally continuing. A Stocktwits poll that collected responses from 2,600 platform users showed that 70% of the respondents expected more gains for the stock.

Specifically, 56% said they were “holding strong” and had “diamond hands.” Diamond hands is slang for traders holding a highly volatile investment even when there is pressure to sell.

Fourteen percent said they would buy any dip in the run-up to the event.

Only 18% looked to take profit ahead of the event, and 12% sat on the sidelines, “waiting to see what happens after.”

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Gorilla Tech stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (88/100), and the message volume stayed at an ‘extremely high’ level.

GRRR sentiment and message volume February 18, as of 10:44 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail watcher suggested a take-off from the current levels, stating that this is the time to enter a position.

Another user said Gorilla Tech reminded them of Palantir Technologies, Inc.’s (PLTR) early days.

At last check, Gorilla Tech stock traded 9.26% higher at $29.09.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos