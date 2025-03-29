user
IPL 2025: Hazlewood hails RCB's adaptability, praises Yash Dayal after dominant win over CSK

Josh Hazlewood praised RCB’s all-round performance after their 50-run win over CSK, highlighting team energy, adaptability, and Yash Dayal’s impact.

ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in the 8th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood expressed his feelings in the post-match presentation.

Hazlewood expressed his satisfaction with both his personal performance and the team's overall display, highlighting their ability to adapt to different playing conditions. He also credited the team's energy and the addition of left-arm bowler Yash Dayal for their success.

"It (the ball is coming out nicely) is. I am nice and fresh. As a group, we were outstanding. We used the conditions nicely against KKR and did the same tonight. With this wicket, it was a little bit up and down, two-paced and we tried to hit that in-between length. The energy is always great at RCB, and it has led into the fielding group, it really lifts us. Any time you get injured, you feel down, but I used it wisely, doing fitness and being fresh. Having a left-armer (Yash Dayal) is crucial and we see that with every team, he has a good change of pace and is a class act." Josh Hazlewood said in the post-match presentation.

RCB’s Bowlers Dominate CSK

Tight bowling spells from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secure a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

During the run-chase of 197, CSK faced the scoreboard pressure right from the beginning as Josh Hazlewood delivered the five-time champions a double whammy in the second over, removing Rahul Tripathi (5) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) unbeaten.

Hazlewood’s Impactful Spell

Josh bowled a brilliant spell, taking three wickets in his four overs, giving away 21 runs at an economy of 5.20. In his second spell, he took the important wicket of Ravindra Jadeja for 25 (19).

