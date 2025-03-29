user
10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here

Most beautiful places in Kullu: From the Great Himalayan Park to Manikaran Sahib, there are many amazing places to visit in Kullu. Don't miss Tirthan Valley and Bijli Mahadev Temple either!

Great Himalayan National Park

The Great Himalayan National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is nothing short of heaven for nature lovers.

Tirthan Valley

Known for its serene beauty and adventurous activities like fishing and trekking. The Tirthin Valley is a paradise for nature lovers.


Bijli Mahadev Temple

Located at an altitude of 2,460 meters, this ancient temple offers breathtaking scenes. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Manikaran Sahib

Known for its hot springs and beautiful Gurudwara, Manikaran Sahib is an iconic site. It is located on the Parvati Valley on river Parvati.

Naggar Castle

This historical castle provides information about the royal history of Kullu and views. It is a stone and wood castle of the medieval age.

Raghunath Temple

Dedicated to Lord Rama, this is an important spiritual site. The temple is known for architecture. It was built by Maharaja Gulab Singh.

Kheer Ganga

Located in the Parvati Valley, Kheer Ganga is famous for its hot springs and trekking. It is a heaven for trekking

Solang Valley

Famous for sports like skiing and paragliding, Solang Valley also presents snow views. It is a paradise for adventure sports lovers

Chanderkhani Pass

A beautiful trek that presents panoramic scenes of the Kullu Valley and peaks. It is a high altitude mountain pass.

Hamta Pass

This place is its famous trekking point, which connects the Kullu Valley to the Lahaul. It is a dramatic cross over between lush Kullu Valley and arid Lahaul Valley

