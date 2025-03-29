user
Myanmar earthquake death toll jumps to 694, 1,670 injured: Report

The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to 694, with 1,670 people injured, the country's ruling junta said on Saturday.

Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 9:09 AM IST

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday causing massive destruction across large parts of the country.

The earthquake, which was recorded at 6:21 am GMT by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), affected large swathes of Myanmar, including the city of Mandalay, and parts of neighboring Thailand, with tremors reaching as far as China’s Yunnan province.

Buildings collapsed, roads buckled, and several high-rise structures, including a building under construction in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, were completely destroyed. The full scale of the damage in Myanmar remains unclear, but reports are pouring in of widespread destruction, particularly in Mandalay and nearby towns like Toungoo and Aungban.

Causes of Earthquake

The earthquake occurred along the Sagaing Fault, a tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates. This boundary, known for producing large strike-slip earthquakes, has seen similar incidents in the past, with several magnitude 7 or greater quakes recorded in the region since 1900.

The USGS attributed the earthquake to “strike-slip faulting,” where the Indian plate is sliding northward along the fault, rubbing against the Eurasian plate. Bill McGuire, emeritus professor of geophysical and climate hazards at University College London, explained that shallow quakes like this one are especially devastating due to the concentration of energy near the surface.

Also read: Myanmar Earthquake: India to send over 15 tonnes of relief material via IAF aircraft

India sends over 15 tonnes of relief material via IAF aircraft

India is sending over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes, sources said. India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon, sources stated.

According to sources, the relief package includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.

Also read: Emergency situation: Indians arrive at Kolkata airport from Bangkok after Thailand's deadly earthquake (WATCH)

