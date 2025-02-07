BREAKING: Bering Air flight, carrying 10, goes missing near Alaska's Nome; Search ops begin

A Bering Air flight with 10 people aboard went missing near Nome, Alaska, after departing from Unalakleet. Search efforts are underway, but poor weather conditions are hindering progress. The National Guard, Coast Guard, and state troopers are involved in the ongoing search operation.

Bering Air flight, carrying 10, goes missing near Alaska's Nome search begins vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

A Bering Air flight with 10 people on board has gone missing while travelling to Nome, Alaska, from Unalakleet. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, lost contact on Friday afternoon while flying over the Norton Sound. There were nine passengers and the pilot aboard the flight.

According to the Nome Volunteer Fire Department, search efforts are currently underway, though the weather conditions are making the process difficult. The department issued a statement confirming that ground searches are being conducted from the Nome and White Mountain areas. However, due to limited visibility and poor weather, aerial searches have been delayed.

“Due to weather and safety concerns, we urge the public not to organize their search parties,” the fire department said. “We ask everyone to keep those missing in their thoughts during this difficult time. Families in need of support are encouraged to reach out to Norton Sound Health Corporation.”

Bering Air’s Director of Operations, David Olson, confirmed that the flight took off from Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m. local time. The plane’s last transmission was recorded at 3:16 p.m. by FlightRadar, showing it was flying over the Norton Sound area. The Alaska State Troopers were alerted to the missing flight by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 4 p.m.

The National Guard, Coast Guard, and state troopers have all been notified and are actively participating in the search efforts. A Nome search and rescue team, equipped with snowmachines and other vehicles, is preparing to respond to the crash site as weather conditions allow.

Meanwhile, Norton Sound Health Corporation has activated its mass casualty protocol and is standing by to assist with medical support if needed. The weather in the area has been described as a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, making it very challenging for both ground and air operations.

