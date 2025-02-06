Air India to resume Kochi-London service with increased frequency after technical approval

Air India has announced that its Kochi-London service will resume within months after receiving technical clearance.

Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 3:18 PM IST

Air India is expected to restart its direct flights from Kochi to London. Following the announcement that the Kochi-London service would end on March 28, there was significant opposition from different groups.

Air India had announced that it would discontinue the Kochi-London service on March 28, marking the end of the only European service from Kerala. Following this, the Managing Director of Kochi International Airport (CIAL), S Suhas, and his team held discussions with Air India officials in Gurgaon, based on the

Kerala government's request. The talks reportedly led to a positive stance on resuming the service. 

There is a possibility that the service will be restarted within the next few months. Air India officials have assured that the matter will be revisited after the summer schedule and a decision regarding the service's resumption will be shared, according to CIAL's social media update.

Following the technical approval, Air India has announced that the service will likely restart within a few months. The airline also mentioned that it may increase the frequency of flights on the route depending on aircraft availability. Presently, Air India's Dreamliner service runs from Kochi to Gatwick, London, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing from Nedumbassery Airport.

