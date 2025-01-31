Washington air crash: Black boxes recovered from plane, helicopter wreckage on Potomac river

A deadly air crash over Washington's Potomac River killed 67 people, including passengers on an American Eagle flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter. Investigators recovered black boxes to determine the cause, while political controversy erupted over diversity hiring policies blamed on President Trump.

Investigators in Washington have recovered the black boxes from a deadly air crash that killed all 67 people aboard. The collision, which happened late Wednesday, involved a passenger plane and a military helicopter over the Potomac River. Rescue teams have been pulling bodies from the freezing water, but no survivors have been found.

The crash occurred when a Bombardier jet, operated by an American Airlines subsidiary, collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter. The plane, American Eagle Flight 5342, was flying from Wichita, Kansas, and was about to land at Reagan National Airport when the collision happened. The helicopter had three people aboard, and the plane was carrying 64 passengers and crew.



A fireball erupted after the crash, and both aircraft plunged into the icy river. Rescue operations started immediately, and by Thursday evening, more than 40 bodies had been recovered. The investigation is ongoing, with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirming that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from both aircraft were recovered. These black boxes will be analyzed to understand what led to the crash.

One of the key issues in the investigation is the air traffic control situation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that there was only one controller handling traffic at Reagan National Airport instead of the usual two. The controller was managing both plane and helicopter traffic when the collision occurred. This has raised questions about staffing levels and potential errors.

The crash was the first major air disaster in the United States since 2009. The airspace near Washington, D.C., is very busy, with both civilian and military flights regularly operating. The area also has complex flight paths, especially near the White House and Pentagon.



The collision has sparked political controversy, with President Donald Trump blaming diversity and inclusion policies for the tragedy. Trump claimed that the hiring of people based on diversity rather than qualifications may have contributed to the crash. He criticized the FAA for allegedly hiring less qualified staff to meet diversity quotas, but this claim has been widely criticized by Democrats and others as being unfounded.

Trump’s comments were condemned by many, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who called the remarks "despicable." Senator Chris Murphy also criticized Trump’s blame on diversity policies, saying that the president should focus on the ongoing investigation instead of making baseless accusations.



Among the victims of the crash were several well-known figures from the world of sports. US Figure Skating confirmed that some of the passengers were American skaters and coaches. The Russian figure skating couple Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the 1994 World Championships, were also aboard. Two Chinese citizens and a Filipino police officer were also among the victims.

As of Thursday evening, over 40 bodies had been recovered, but rescue efforts continued. Officials say it is unlikely that there were any survivors, as the impact of the crash was severe. The NTSB will continue to investigate the cause of the collision, and the families of the victims are still awaiting answers.

