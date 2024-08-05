Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH)

    The situation in Bangladesh escalated dramatically on Monday as thousands of violent protesters stormed the Bangladesh Parliament building, following a rampage at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka.

    The situation in Bangladesh escalated dramatically on Monday as thousands of violent protesters stormed the Bangladesh Parliament building, following a rampage at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka. The chaos began on Monday after Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigned from her position amid widespread protests against her government. The demonstrations, which initially sought to end a controversial quota system in government jobs, rapidly evolved into a broader anti-government movement.

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Rioters destroy, loot Sheikh Hasina's residence; vandalize Mujibur Rehman's statue (WATCH)

    The protesters, celebrating the departure of Hasina, ignored a military curfew and surged through the streets, eventually targeting the Parliament building. Eyewitnesses reported that the mob breached the parliamentary premises, causing substantial damage. Social media was inundated with videos and photos, some of which showed rioters smoking and lounging on Parliament chairs with their feet propped up on tables.

    Earlier in the day, protesters had looted and vandalized Hasina's residence, smashing a statue of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a revered figure in Bangladesh's history. The mob set fire to the Awami League's offices in Dhanmondi and Dhaka, further escalating the violence. The unrest also saw the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal come under attack, with smoke rising from the property.

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    The violence, which has resulted in at least 101 deaths, including 14 policemen, has prompted authorities to enforce a nationwide curfew and an internet shutdown. The protests, which have claimed over 100 lives in recent days, have forced a dramatic response from the government, including the deployment of police and military forces across the capital.

    The situation remains fluid, with additional violence reported and the government struggling to restore order. The turmoil has brought a dramatic end to Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure as Prime Minister, with her resignation marking a significant turning point in Bangladesh's political landscape.

