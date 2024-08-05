Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    The museum, dedicated to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a revered figure in Bangladesh's history, was engulfed in flames as the nation witnessed unprecedented turmoil following PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    In a dramatic escalation of political unrest, protesters in Bangladesh have set the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka on fire on Monday. The museum, dedicated to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a revered figure in Bangladesh's history, was engulfed in flames as the nation witnessed unprecedented turmoil following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

    The violence erupted in response to Hasina's departure from office, which came amidst widespread anti-government demonstrations. These protests initially began over a demand to end a quota system for government jobs but rapidly evolved into broader anti-government sentiments. The demonstrations culminated in the resignation of Hasina, who had been in power for 15 years.

    On Monday, thousands of protesters stormed the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, setting the building ablaze. The fire quickly consumed the historic site, causing extensive damage. The museum, which was a symbol of the nation's independence and the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been reduced to ashes as angry crowds celebrated the prime minister's departure.

    The unrest has spread across Dhaka, with protesters also targeting other significant locations. In a chaotic scene, demonstrators vandalized and looted Sheikh Hasina's official residence, Ganabhaban. They were filmed smashing a statue of Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with hammers. The residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also attacked, with smoke rising from the building as it was set on fire.

    The violence has claimed at least six lives in the latest outbreak, and more than 100 people, including 14 policemen, have been reported dead in the past two days of clashes. The government has imposed a nationwide curfew and ordered an internet shutdown in an attempt to control the situation. However, the unrest shows no signs of abating, as protesters continue to defy curfews and engage in violent confrontations.

    The destruction of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum marks a severe blow to Bangladesh's cultural heritage, underscoring the intensity of the current political crisis. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing protests and a tense atmosphere prevailing throughout the capital.

