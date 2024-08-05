Bangladesh unrest: Rioters destroy, loot Sheikh Hasina's residence; vandalize Mujibur Rehman's statue (WATCH)

Sheikh Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been in power since 2009. She secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall in the 12th general election held in January.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, paving the way for an interim government to take over. Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman made the announcement on Monday amid massive protests against her government, which have resulted in more than 100 deaths over the past two days.

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.

Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that the Army would assume responsibility for maintaining law and order after meeting with political leaders, though no members of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party attended the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been in power since 2009. She secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall in the 12th general election held in January, which was boycotted by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former premier Khaleda Zia, and its allies.

The past two days have seen over 100 people killed in protests against Hasina's government, fueled by discontent over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 percent of jobs for the families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war. As the demonstrations escalated, General Zaman instructed the Army and police not to use firearms. He called for restraint and urged protesters to cease the violence, promising "justice" for all.

Following the Army chief's announcement, hundreds of people took to the streets, celebrating Hasina's removal from power.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the official residence of the Prime Minister, 'Ganabhaban,' earlier today. Footage captured scenes of looting, with some individuals carrying away chairs and sofas from the residence. Reports from local media indicated that protesters also set fire to Hasina's party office at 3/A Dhanmondi in the capital. Additionally, the home of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was vandalized by demonstrators, and the statue of Hasina's father, Mujibur Rahman, was smashed with hammers as the protesters celebrated her departure.

In response to the unrest, the government had initially ordered a complete internet shutdown. However, a government agency issued a verbal order to resume broadband internet around 1:15 PM on Monday.

Tragically, six people lost their lives in a fresh wave of violence on Monday morning, as thousands of protesters gathered for the "Long March to Dhaka." The police and military were visible on the streets as the situation in the capital intensified.

On Sunday, clashes erupted between protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Hasina and supporters of the ruling Awami League across different parts of Bangladesh. The unrest prompted authorities to cut off mobile internet access and impose an indefinite nationwide curfew.

According to the Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo, at least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in the violence on Sunday.

These clashes occurred just days after over 200 people lost their lives in violent confrontations between police and mostly student protesters. The students were demanding an end to the controversial quota system, which reserved 30 percent of government jobs for relatives of veterans from Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Since the beginning of the protests, more than 11,000 people have been arrested.

In response to the escalating violence, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged the country's political leadership and security forces to uphold their obligations to protect the right to life and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

