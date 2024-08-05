Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh unrest: Rioters destroy, loot Sheikh Hasina's residence; vandalize Mujibur Rehman's statue (WATCH)

    Sheikh Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been in power since 2009. She secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall in the 12th general election held in January.

    Bangladesh unrest: Rioters destroy, loot Sheikh Hasina's residence; vandalize Mujibur Rehman's statue (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, paving the way for an interim government to take over. Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman made the announcement on Monday amid massive protests against her government, which have resulted in more than 100 deaths over the past two days.

    "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that the Army would assume responsibility for maintaining law and order after meeting with political leaders, though no members of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party attended the meeting.

    Sheikh Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been in power since 2009. She secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall in the 12th general election held in January, which was boycotted by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former premier Khaleda Zia, and its allies.

    The past two days have seen over 100 people killed in protests against Hasina's government, fueled by discontent over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 percent of jobs for the families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war. As the demonstrations escalated, General Zaman instructed the Army and police not to use firearms. He called for restraint and urged protesters to cease the violence, promising "justice" for all.

    Following the Army chief's announcement, hundreds of people took to the streets, celebrating Hasina's removal from power.

    Hundreds of protesters stormed the official residence of the Prime Minister, 'Ganabhaban,' earlier today. Footage captured scenes of looting, with some individuals carrying away chairs and sofas from the residence. Reports from local media indicated that protesters also set fire to Hasina's party office at 3/A Dhanmondi in the capital. Additionally, the home of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was vandalized by demonstrators, and the statue of Hasina's father, Mujibur Rahman, was smashed with hammers as the protesters celebrated her departure.

    In response to the unrest, the government had initially ordered a complete internet shutdown. However, a government agency issued a verbal order to resume broadband internet around 1:15 PM on Monday.

    Tragically, six people lost their lives in a fresh wave of violence on Monday morning, as thousands of protesters gathered for the "Long March to Dhaka." The police and military were visible on the streets as the situation in the capital intensified.

    On Sunday, clashes erupted between protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Hasina and supporters of the ruling Awami League across different parts of Bangladesh. The unrest prompted authorities to cut off mobile internet access and impose an indefinite nationwide curfew.

    According to the Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo, at least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in the violence on Sunday.

    Also read: Hindu councillor among 100 killed in Bangladesh protests; Temples vandalised, death toll reaches 300

    These clashes occurred just days after over 200 people lost their lives in violent confrontations between police and mostly student protesters. The students were demanding an end to the controversial quota system, which reserved 30 percent of government jobs for relatives of veterans from Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Since the beginning of the protests, more than 11,000 people have been arrested.

    In response to the escalating violence, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged the country's political leadership and security forces to uphold their obligations to protect the right to life and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH) AJR

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quit gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees country for 'safer location' (WATCH) anr

    Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns; flees country for 'safer location' as protesters storm palace

    Hindu councillor among 100 killed in Bangladesh protests; Temples vandalised, death toll reaches 300 AJR

    Hindu councillor among 100 killed in Bangladesh protests; Temples vandalised, death toll reaches 300

    Pope Francis prays for victims of devastating landslides in Wayanad, invites everyone to join him in prayer dmn

    Pope Francis prays for victims of devastating landslides in Wayanad, invites everyone to join him in prayer

    Recent Stories

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory dmn

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    tennis Novak Djokovic net worth: Paris Olympics gold medalist among world's highest paid athletes- earnings & assets scr

    Novak Djokovic net worth: Paris Olympics gold medalist among world's highest paid athletes- earnings & assets

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH) snt

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH)

    Bangladesh to Pakistan: 7 border countries of India RBA EAI

    Bangladesh to Pakistan: 7 border countries of India

    SEXY Photos: Bong beauty Mouni Roy oozes HOTNESS in saree; flaunts curves [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Bong beauty Mouni Roy oozes HOTNESS in saree; flaunts curves [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon