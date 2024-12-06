Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report

Bangladesh has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -– father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes.

Bangladesh has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -– father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes. The decision follows the dramatic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after a student-led uprising rocked the nation in July.

Bangladesh Bank has confirmed that new Taka denominations of 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 will no longer feature Rahman’s portrait. The revamped notes, instead, will showcase motifs from the July uprising, including Bengali traditions, religious landmarks, and graffiti tied to the protests that toppled Hasina’s government.

“The new notes will not include the image of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” said Husneara Shikha, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, adding that the redesigned currency is expected to enter circulation within six months. The finance ministry has planned to roll out redesigned notes in phases, aiming to overhaul the country’s entire currency.

The dramatic shift is part of a broader campaign by the interim administration, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to reimagine the nation's identity.

Protests erupt

The decision to erase Rahman off the currency notes has sparked fierce debate. Statues and murals honoring Rahman have already faced targeted attacks during recent protests, signaling a growing rejection of his legacy by segments of the population.

Hasina has accused the Yunus-led government of failing to safeguard minority communities, particularly Hindus. Her pointed remarks, condemned by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal as “hate speech,” have only deepened the political and social rifts.

Tensions between Bangladesh and India have also escalated, driven by a surge in attacks on Hindus and their places of worship since Hasina’s resignation. The recent arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka airport has intensified fears. Das, a prominent advocate for minority rights, was detained on charges of dishonoring the Bangladeshi flag during a rally.

