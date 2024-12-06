Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report

Bangladesh has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -– father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes.

Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Bangladesh has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -– father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes. The decision follows the dramatic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after a student-led uprising rocked the nation in July.

Bangladesh Bank has confirmed that new Taka denominations of 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 will no longer feature Rahman’s portrait. The revamped notes, instead, will showcase motifs from the July uprising, including Bengali traditions, religious landmarks, and graffiti tied to the protests that toppled Hasina’s government.

“The new notes will not include the image of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” said Husneara Shikha, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, adding that the redesigned currency is expected to enter circulation within six months. The finance ministry has planned to roll out redesigned notes in phases, aiming to overhaul the country’s entire currency.

The dramatic shift is part of a broader campaign by the interim administration, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to reimagine the nation's identity.

Protests erupt

The decision to erase Rahman off the currency notes has sparked fierce debate. Statues and murals honoring Rahman have already faced targeted attacks during recent protests, signaling a growing rejection of his legacy by segments of the population.

Hasina has accused the Yunus-led government of failing to safeguard minority communities, particularly Hindus. Her pointed remarks, condemned by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal as “hate speech,” have only deepened the political and social rifts.

Tensions between Bangladesh and India have also escalated, driven by a surge in attacks on Hindus and their places of worship since Hasina’s resignation. The recent arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka airport has intensified fears. Das, a prominent advocate for minority rights, was detained on charges of dishonoring the Bangladeshi flag during a rally.

Also read: Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer goes viral; see pics shk

'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer go viral; see pics

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH) shk

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

Muhammad is the most popular boys name in United Kingdom Olivia top choice for girls gcw

‘Muhammad’ is the most popular boys' name in UK, 'Olivia' top choice for girls

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence shk

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence

A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened shk

A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will Mamata Banerjee govt credit December's money? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will December's money be credited?

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends gcw

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon