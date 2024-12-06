Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit off the coast of a sparsely populated area of northern California on Thursday, prompting coastal towns to evacuate low-lying areas amid a tsunami warning that was later canceled.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit off the coast of a sparsely populated area of northern California on Thursday, prompting coastal towns to evacuate low-lying areas amid a tsunami warning that was later canceled. The massive earthquake caused panic and dramatic videos showing the quake’s terrifying moments flooded the internet.

Stores saw goods topple from shelves, and households scrambled to safeguard their belongings as tremors rippled through the region.

A viral clip showed furniture violently shaking and crashing to the ground in a residential home.

Another video from a licensed cannabis facility in Northern California showed flowering plants trembling under the impact of the earthquake.

“It just started rolling real slow and got bigger and bigger and then hit,” recounted Margit Cook, a 73-year-old clerk at a Petrolia general store. “And it hit real hard. I just kind of stood there and watched my refrigerator walk across my kitchen floor,” she told The New York Times.

Despite quake's intensity, minimal structural damage was reported due to its remote offshore location, approximately 200 miles north of San Francisco Bay. Tsunami warnings, initially issued as a precaution, were lifted within an hour.

The aftermath saw widespread power outages affecting over 10,000 residents, according to poweroutage.us. More than a dozen aftershocks rattled the region, compounding anxiety among locals.

