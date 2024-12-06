Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit off the coast of a sparsely populated area of northern California on Thursday, prompting coastal towns to evacuate low-lying areas amid a tsunami warning that was later canceled.

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit off the coast of a sparsely populated area of northern California on Thursday, prompting coastal towns to evacuate low-lying areas amid a tsunami warning that was later canceled. The massive earthquake caused panic and dramatic videos showing the quake’s terrifying moments flooded the internet.

Stores saw goods topple from shelves, and households scrambled to safeguard their belongings as tremors rippled through the region.

A viral clip showed furniture violently shaking and crashing to the ground in a residential home. 

 

 

Another video from a licensed cannabis facility in Northern California showed flowering plants trembling under the impact of the earthquake.

“It just started rolling real slow and got bigger and bigger and then hit,” recounted Margit Cook, a 73-year-old clerk at a Petrolia general store. “And it hit real hard. I just kind of stood there and watched my refrigerator walk across my kitchen floor,” she told The New York Times.

 

 

Despite quake's intensity, minimal structural damage was reported due to its remote offshore location, approximately 200 miles north of San Francisco Bay. Tsunami warnings, initially issued as a precaution, were lifted within an hour.

The aftermath saw widespread power outages affecting over 10,000 residents, according to poweroutage.us. More than a dozen aftershocks rattled the region, compounding anxiety among locals.

Also read: Chaos after cash bundle found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat during check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Muhammad is the most popular boys name in United Kingdom Olivia top choice for girls gcw

‘Muhammad’ is the most popular boys' name in UK, 'Olivia' top choice for girls

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence shk

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence

A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened shk

A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened

For the first time in 1,700 years, real face of beloved Santa Claus REVEALED - just in time for Christmas shk

For the first time in 1,700 years, real face of beloved Santa Claus REVEALED - just in time for Christmas

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH) shk

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes glam in floral purple velvet gown [PHOTOS] ATG

Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes glam in floral purple velvet gown [PHOTOS]

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details AJR

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos ATG

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online RBA

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details dmn

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon