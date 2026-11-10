A Class 10 female student in Kushtia, Bangladesh, was brutally stabbed by a male classmate outside her residence in broad daylight. The attack, caught on CCTV, was reportedly an act of retaliation after the victim's family protested his continuous stalking and harassment. Police swiftly arrested the suspect within 12 hours.

In what was a shocking act of violence, a Class 10 female student was critically injured after she was allegedly stabbed by a male classmate in broad daylight in the Thanapara area of Kushtia, Bangladesh, on Monday, November 9.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a male student was seen approaching the girl from behind as she stood ringing the doorbell outside the residence. Armed with a sharp knife, the accused repeatedly stabbed the girl, leaving her seriously injured, before fleeing the scene as residents rushed to her aid after hearing her screams.

The girl, who was reportedly returning home after taking a school test examination, sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to the Kushtia 250-bed General Hospital, where the physicians stitched her up and placed her under close observation, confirming that she is currently out of danger.

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Why Did the Accused Stab His Female Classmate?

The victim, identified as Zakia, a Class 10 student studying at Kushtia Collectorate School and College, became a target for stabbing after she and her family repeatedly protested against continuous stalking and harassment by the male classmate.

According to local reports, the victim’s family stated that the accused had been stalking and harassing Zakia for an extended period. When she and her parents confronted him and demanded an end to the harassment, the accused reportedly retaliated with anger by waiting outside her residence and launching the violent knife attack as she returned home after an examination at her school.

The stabbing incident was captured on the CCTV footage, which was placed near the victim’s residence, showing the accused in black attire approaching the victim from behind before launching a sudden, violent assault. The video shows the attacker repeatedly stabbing the student in a matter of seconds before he dropped the weapon and fled the scene.

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The girl reportedly sustained injuries to her abdomen, back, and hands as she attempted to shield herself during the brutal assault. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated her with stitches for her wounds before being placed under observation.

Attending medical staff later confirmed that her vital signs are stable and she is currently out of danger.

Accused Nabbed in 12 Hours

Following the CCTV footage of the stabbing incident going viral on social media, the Kushtia Model Police Station launched a swift investigation and conducted an overnight drive across multiple locations.

Law enforcement authorities tracked down the location and arrested the teenage suspect within 12 hours of the incident from a hiding spot in the Patikabari area under Kushtia Sadar Upazila.

The police confirmed that the weapon used in the violent assault was recovered, and formal charges under the relevant sections of the Bangladesh Penal Code are being framed as the investigation into the case continues.

According to local reports, police are also interrogating the suspect to determine if anyone else assisted him during his escape or provided him shelter in Patikabari following the attack.

Senior police officials assured that a comprehensive chargesheet will be filed promptly in court to ensure swift legal justice for the victim and her family.

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