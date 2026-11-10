An engineering graduate has sparked a heated online debate after revealing that he secured a job through family connections while several of his college friends struggled to find employment.

An engineering graduate has sparked a heated online debate after revealing that he secured a job through family connections while several of his college friends struggled to find employment. Defending his decision to use his family's professional network, the graduate insisted that he had not taken away anyone else's opportunity, even as he claimed his friends had begun distancing themselves from him.

The discussion gained traction after an X user, @coolcoder, shared a screenshot of the Reddit post titled 'Got a job through nepotism and my friends hate me now'. Reacting to the discussion, the X user wrote, “The world is unfair, use every unfair advantage that you have."

In the Reddit post, the graduate said he had recently completed his engineering degree from a tier-2 college with a CGPA of 8.1. Despite his academic performance, he acknowledged that some of his friends had scored better marks. However, his placement experience turned out differently because of his family's professional connections.

Check the viral post here:

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He revealed that his father and maternal uncle hold senior positions as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), respectively, at reputed multinational consulting companies. Both reportedly recommended him through their professional networks, helping him secure interview opportunities at several well-known organisations.

The graduate claimed that his interviews went well and he eventually selected the company he wanted to join. Meanwhile, four of his friends remained unemployed, while others received lower salary packages. Some of them, he noted, came from lower-middle-class families and had worked particularly hard to secure placements.

Questioning why his friends were treating him differently, he defended his actions, writing, “I didn’t hamper there process in any way nor did i steal a job from them. I just used the advantages that I had to the fullest ability."

Internet Reacts

The post triggered mixed reactions, with several Reddit users discussing privilege, referrals and workplace opportunities.

One user said having a friend connected to a big company could eventually benefit the entire group: “If my homie got into the small circle at a big company i’d be thrilled cause that means Im getting invited to the party next."

Another suggested his friends should encourage him in the hope of receiving referrals themselves. A third shared an example of an attorney offering an internship to a friend's daughter, concluding, “It’s tough out there, use every advantage you can."

Others were more blunt, with one commenting, “They aren’t your friends."

Another user offered a reminder about professional life: “Getting through the door is hard, but sticking around is way harder and it has very little to do with nepotism. Prove them wrong, man."