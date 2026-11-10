The Nepalese Embassy in India is promoting its unique cultural identity, celebrating traditional festivals like Tihar, Kukur Tihar, and Deusi-Bhailo to strengthen ties with the Nepalese diaspora living in Delhi through cultural engagement.

Promoting Nepal's Unique Cultural Identity

Nepal and India share a common cultural heritage, but Nepal has its own distinct cultural identity that the country is seeking to promote in India, Surendra Thapa, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Nepal in India, said on Tuesday. Speaking on the sidelines of a Deusi-Bhailo cultural programme organised by the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi, Thapa highlighted Nepal’s unique traditions, including Kukur Tihar and Deusi-Bhailo, which reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage.

“Nepal and India share a common cultural heritage. Nepal also has unique cultural traditions, such as Kukur Tihar and Deusi-Bhailo, which are found nowhere else in the world. Despite our many cultural similarities and commonalities, Nepal has its own distinct cultural identity. We are trying to promote this cultural uniqueness in India,” Thapa told ANI.

Celebrating Tihar Traditions in India

Speaking about the Deusi-Bhailo celebrations, Thapa said the programme was organised as part of Nepal’s five-day Tihar festival, bringing together around 1,000 members of the Nepalese diaspora residing in Delhi. “Today, we are celebrating Deusi-Bhailo, which is part of Nepal’s five-day Tihar festival. During Tihar, we celebrate different traditions, including the festivals of dogs and cows, and worship bulls. The Newari New Year is also celebrated during this period, which culminates with Chhath Parva and the worship of Chhathi Maiya,” he said.

Significance of the Deusi-Bhailo Programme

Explaining the significance of Deusi-Bhailo, he said that in Nepal, groups traditionally visit households during the festival, singing, dancing and offering blessings, adding that the embassy was attempting to recreate the same festive atmosphere in India. “We have invited around 1,000 members of the Nepalese diaspora living in Delhi to participate in this cultural programme. In Nepal, groups visit different houses during Deusi-Bhailo, singing, dancing and offering blessings to households. We are trying to recreate the same atmosphere here in India,” he said.

Thapa said the celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation, with members of the Nepalese community singing, dancing and exchanging blessings, while strengthening their cultural connections with people back home in Nepal. “People are very happy, singing, dancing and exchanging blessings with one another and with our people back in Nepal,” he added. The cultural programme sought to showcase Nepal’s traditional festivities and strengthen cultural connections between Nepal and India.