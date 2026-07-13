US CENTCOM launched a major wave of offensive strikes across Iran to degrade Tehran's capability to disrupt maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's IRGC retaliated, targeting US bases in the region, including in Bahrain, escalating tensions.

US Launches 'Offensive Precision Strikes' on Iran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a major wave of offensive precision strikes across multiple locations in Iran on Sunday, targeting dozens of military installations to degrade Tehran's capability to disrupt international maritime trade. The operations specifically targeted Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar infrastructure, missile and drone launch sites, and small tactical vessels.

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In a notable escalation of tactical deployment, US forces utilised a multi-domain assault force comprising fighter aircraft, naval combatants, and, for the first time, both one-way attack aerial drones and one-way attack sea drones.

According to a statement released by CENTCOM, the strikes were executed to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime bottleneck. "The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it," the command stated.

The military action follows a sustained period of tension in the region, characterised by what Washington describes as Iran's unwarranted aggression, illegal harassment, and arbitrary threats against international commercial shipping.

CENTCOM Confirms Fresh Strikes

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time), with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable.

"At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the region, stating that US forces remain heavily postured and prepared to take defensive and offensive actions to guarantee that the freedom of navigation is maintained for all commercial vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

Iran Retaliates, Targets US Bases

Iran's IRNA News Agency, meanwhile, reported that at least two powerful explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, in the past hour.

The IRGC targeted several facilities at the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain in the second phase of its retaliatory operation.

In a statement quoted by Al Jazeera, the IRGC said its aerospace forces struck helicopter maintenance facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 aircraft and a US military drone command-and-control centre.

The IRGC said the attacks were carried out in response to continued US military action against Iran. It added that its retaliatory attacks were continuing.

Iranian Army and the IRGC launched "large-scale missile and drone attacks" on "enemy bases in the region", Al Jazeera reported.

Bahrain Sounds Sirens Amid Attacks

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said that sirens have been sounded. The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 13, 2026 تم إطلاق صافرة الإنذار ، نرجو من المواطنين والمقيمين الهدوء والتوجه لأقرب مكان آمن ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 13, 2026

In a post on X, it said, "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels." (ANI)