India observes a day of national mourning for Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The national flag flies at half-mast on Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, and other key government buildings to honour the 'Father Amir'.

India Observes National Mourning for Qatar's 'Father Amir'

In a poignant reflection of deep respect and shared grief, the national flag atop the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan is flying at half-mast today as India observes a one-day national mourning following the passing of Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

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In a matching solemn tribute across the highest landmarks of the national capital, the tricolour is also flying at half-mast today atop the historic Parliament House and Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building).

The deep respect extended through the capital's primary power corridors is mirrored at the iconic South Block and North Block buildings, marking the nation's profound homage to the late leader, affectionately known as the Father Amir, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 74.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced on Sunday that the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Monday, July 13, and all official entertainment would remain suspended to honour the late ruler. Whilst the Qatari government confirmed his demise on Sunday, the cause of death was not specified.

As India joins the Gulf nation in mourning this monumental loss, sombre visuals emerged from the national capital this morning. The tricolour was seen flying at half-mast against the morning sky at the Qatar Embassy in New Delhi, standing as a quiet testament to the enduring bonds and deep-seated friendship between the two countries.

Similar moving scenes of national tribute are visible across other key administrative establishments today, where the national flag is flying at half-mast atop Krishi Bhavan, Rail Bhavan, the Air Force Building, and the Seva Teerth complex, as the country stands in solidarity with the royal family and the people of Qatar during this hour of immense sorrow.

Tributes from Indian Leadership

According to the MEA statement released on Sunday, the Government of India instituted this day of national mourning to pay homage to Sheikh Hamad's enduring legacy. "The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, 13 July 2026, as a mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today," the ministry stated. "The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day."

The MEA further noted that Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is slated to journey to Qatar to deliver the Indian government's official condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Sheikh Hamad, remembering him as a forward-thinking statesman who propelled Qatar into one of the most affluent nations globally whilst cementing bilateral relations with India.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, "We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024."

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the noble royal family and the Qatari people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

A Transformative Legacy

Sheikh Hamad assumed leadership of Qatar in 1995, and throughout his 18-year tenure, he guided the nation through one of the most transformative eras in its history. He is widely recognised for completely modernising Qatar through extensive economic overhauls, boosting its international profile, and establishing the groundwork for its status as a premier energy exporter and global arbitrator.

He directed significant investments towards expanding Qatar's immense liquefied natural gas sector, converting the small Gulf state into a premier global LNG exporter. This energy expansion accumulated massive wealth, establishing Qatar as a prominent player in international finance, while his governance also completely altered Doha's architectural landscape through extensive infrastructure developments and modernisation drives that elevated the nation's international standing.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad chose to abdicate, voluntarily transferring authority to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, observing that it was time for a new generation to guide the country forward with fresh perspectives. (ANI)