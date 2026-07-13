US President Donald Trump posted photos of F-22 Raptors and B-2A bombers after the US launched new military strikes against Iran. CENTCOM said the operation targets Iran's ability to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) shared three images of military aircraft following fresh strikes on Iran, to showcase military prowess. The three images shared by the President through his Truth social posts consisted of two photos of F-22A Raptor fighter jets. In one of the images, Boeing VC-25B "Bridge" aircraft, a modified Boeing 747-8 gifted by the Qatar family to the US, was shown to be escorted by a four-ship formation of F-22 Raptors. And one photo of a B-2A Spirit and a B-1B Lancer strategic bomber.

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The images are shared at a time when the United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time), with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US Strikes Target Iranian Military Capabilities

US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a major wave of offensive precision strikes across multiple locations in Iran on Sunday, targeting dozens of military installations to degrade Tehran's capability to disrupt international maritime trade. The operations specifically targeted Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar infrastructure, missile and drone launch sites, and small tactical vessels.

In a notable escalation of tactical deployment, US forces utilised a multi-domain assault force comprising fighter aircraft, naval combatants, and, for the first time, both one-way attack aerial drones and one-way attack sea drones.

According to a statement released by CENTCOM, the strikes were executed to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime bottleneck. "The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it," the command stated.

The military action follows a sustained period of tension in the region, characterised by what Washington describes as Iran's unwarranted aggression, illegal harassment, and arbitrary threats against international commercial shipping. The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time), with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable."At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the region, stating that US forces remain heavily postured and prepared to take defensive and offensive actions to guarantee that the freedom of navigation is maintained for all commercial vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

Iran Issues Warning, Rejects US Claims

In a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target of Iranian defensive strikes, while urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for what it described as acts of aggression. "The territory or facilities of any country used to launch military attacks against Iran may be regarded as the origin of aggression and treated as a legitimate target for defensive operations by the Iranian armed forces," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also rejected remarks attributed to the US President regarding the outcome of recent talks held in Muscat, describing them as "a complete lie." According to Iran, the discussions in Muscat were focused on arrangements related to the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the security of international shipping routes, and not as characterised by the US President.

The ministry further criticised the United Nations Secretariat for what it described as an inadequate response to the alleged US military actions and urged the UN Secretary-General and the UN Security Council to take action. It called on the UN chief and the Security Council to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable, reiterating that the strikes violated international law and the UN Charter. (ANI)