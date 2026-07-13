The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who died in a boat accident in Vietnam on July 11 are being repatriated to Mumbai on Monday. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the flight details and is coordinating with state governments.

The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the July 11 boat accident in Vietnam will be repatriated to India on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said.

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The mortal remains will be brought from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

According to the Indian mission, the flight is scheduled to depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 6 pm (local time) and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 9:35 pm. The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically lost their lives in the 11 July boat accident will be repatriated from Ho Chi Minh City to India today via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979. The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1800 hrs local time and… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 13, 2026 In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said, "The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically lost their lives in the 11 July boat accident will be repatriated from Ho Chi Minh City to India today via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979. The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1800 hrs local time and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai at 2135 hrs IST."

Embassy Assures Assistance and Coordination

The post said that the embassy had informed the respective State Governments and also requested them to coordinate with the affected families regarding the "onward journey" of the mortal remains.

"The respective State Governments have been informed and have been requested to kindly coordinate with the affected families for the onward journey of the mortal remains to their final destinations," the post added.

The Embassy in Hanoi further informed that the mission, along with the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured assistance.

"The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City pray for the family members of the deceased. We are available for any assistance," the post further read.

Details of the Tragedy

Earlier on Sunday night, several survivors from Andhra Pradesh who were caught in the tragic speedboat accident off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam, in a list of the deceased, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam died in the speedboat tragedy.

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)