    AstraZeneca booster shot generates higher antibody response against Omicron, suggests preliminary report

    AstraZeneca developed the vaccine in collaboration with experts from the University of Oxford. A three-dose course of Vaxzevria was proven effective against the quickly spreading new strain in lab experiments last month.

    AstraZeneca booster shot generates higher antibody response against Omicron suggests preliminary report
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 13, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Preliminary data from a trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, Vaxzevria, demonstrated that when delivered as a third booster dosage, it generated a more strong antibody response against the Omicron variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma. The manufacturer detected a more significant reaction in previously vaccinated persons with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine. Given the urgent need for boosters, it would submit this data to authorities globally.

    AstraZeneca developed the vaccine in collaboration with experts from the University of Oxford. A three-dose course of Vaxzevria was proven effective against the quickly spreading new strain in lab experiments last month. The business's data is the first to be provided from its vaccination booster studies. According to the business, this study adds to the increasing body of research supporting a third vaccine dosage regardless of the original immunisation schedule.

    Oxford Vaccine Group CEO Andrew Pollard stated in a statement that these crucial trials show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated immunisations, greatly enhances protection against COVID-19. According to a large British experiment published in December, AstraZeneca's shot raised antibodies when given as a booster after first immunisation with its shot or Pfizer's, based on mRNA technology.

    However, the study indicated that when administered as a booster dose, mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna provided the greatest increase to antibodies.

    Also Read | Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron, Delta

    Meanwhile, a booster dose of Covaxin has been proven to neutralise both the Omicron and Delta strains of COVID-19, according to Bharat Biotech. According to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) maintained above baseline six months following a two-dose BBV152 vaccination series.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
