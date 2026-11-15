The 49th ASEAN Summit maintains Myanmar's exclusion from top-level political roles due to stalled progress on the Five-Point Consensus, though leaders introduced a conditional mechanism for future re-engagement tied to on-ground developments.

ASEAN Summit Keeps Myanmar Barred While Pushing Phased Engagement

Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI): Concluding the first day of the 49th ASEAN Summit, Southeast Asian leaders adopted a formal review on Sunday, keeping Myanmar's military-backed administration barred from top-level political representation while outlining a phased, progress-based pathway toward potential re-engagement.

Reviewing the implementation of the stalled Five-Point Consensus (5PC), the regional bloc expressed deep concern over ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises in Myanmar. While reaffirming that Myanmar remains an integral part of ASEAN, leaders agreed to pursue a calibrated approach tied strictly to developments on the ground.

"We reaffirmed ASEAN’s continuous commitment to assisting Myanmar in finding a peaceful and durable solution to the ongoing situation, as Myanmar remains an integral part of ASEAN," the leaders stated in the adopted document.

The summit welcomed the diplomatic missions led by Philippine Foreign Secretary and ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro to Nay Pyi Taw in January and October 2026, alongside an AHA Centre monitoring mission in late October. That mission kicked off a month-long distribution of aid to over 11,000 households—including four newly reached priority townships—amid indications of Myanmar's openness to expanded humanitarian access.

Leaders also commended the Special Envoy's inclusive stakeholder engagements, pointing to the Myanmar Stakeholders’ Meeting in Tagaytay, Philippines, in January 2026, and informal talks with Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) and the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee (NSPNC) in Pattaya, Thailand, last July.

However, the comprehensive review noted "insufficient progress in the implementation of the 5PC," prompting leaders to insist that humanitarian assistance under Phase 2 (Life-Sustaining) must directly reach internally displaced persons (IDPs) without discrimination, backed by scaled-up financial support from external partners and the United Nations.

Under the adopted decisions, ASEAN reaffirmed the 5PC as the foundational reference for resolving the political crisis. The bloc demanded that all armed forces, security forces, and armed groups in Myanmar immediately halt indiscriminate violence against civilians and civilian infrastructure, exercise utmost restraint, and establish a sustained nationwide ceasefire.

Crucially, the summit resolved to "continue to uphold the collective ASEAN decision... regarding Myanmar’s non-political representation at ASEAN Summits and ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings until there is meaningful progress in the implementation of the 5PC."

At the same time, the document introduced a conditional mechanism for future normalisation, "Subject to sustained and concrete progress in the implementation of the 5PC by Myanmar, ASEAN may consider the gradual restoration of Myanmar’s full political representation." Participation in other sectoral ministerial bodies, however, will remain unrestricted at all levels.

The review took note of Myanmar's communication regarding peace and stability efforts, including the conclusion of three phases of general elections and the September formation of Myanmar’s ASEAN Affairs Committee. To ensure policy coherence, leaders tasked foreign ministers to continue constructive and principled engagement through informal discussions, while establishing close coordination between the ASEAN Special Envoy and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy.

Senior officials were also directed to explore a longer-term ASEAN Special Envoy framework to maintain continuity. Finally, the bloc pledged to cooperate with external partners, neighbouring countries, and the UN to combat transnational security threats amplified by the crisis, including human trafficking, drug trafficking, displacement, cyber threats, and online scams. Leaders mandated foreign ministers to monitor progress and report back at the next ASEAN Summit.

Highlighting the conclusion, ASEAN wrote in a post on X, "We discussed the developments in Myanmar and expressed deep concern over the conflicts and humanitarian situation in the country, as well as encouraged substantive progress in the implementation of the 5PC and underscored the need for ASEAN to calibrate its engagement with Myanmar based on developments on the ground, in a manner that encourages further progress in the implementation of the 5PC."

"We denounced the acts of violence in Myanmar against civilians and public facilities, and urged all parties involved to take concrete action to immediately halt indiscriminate violence, denounce any escalation, exercise utmost restraint, ensure the protection and safety of all civilians and civilian infrastructure, and create a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people in need in Myanmar and inclusive national political dialogue," it added.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Manila on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the annual India-ASEAN Summit, which is expected to focus on advancing maritime security cooperation alongside expanding economic and commercial partnerships. He will also attend the annual East Asia Summit, with the Philippines hosting these diplomatic gatherings in its official capacity as the current chair of the 11-member regional bloc.

Throughout the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits, New Delhi intends to advocate intensified naval and maritime coordination among like-minded Indo-Pacific states. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is among the most pivotal geopolitical blocs in the region, with New Delhi joining major global powers, including Washington, Beijing, Tokyo and Canberra, as an official dialogue partner.

"Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The visit will take place from November 16 to 18," stated Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs. Outlining the itinerary during a formal media briefing, the ministry official noted that PM Modi's programme in the Philippine capital includes attending a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for visiting dignitaries participating in the summit process, alongside scheduled bilateral meetings. The Prime Minister will officially attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit process on November 17. (ANI)