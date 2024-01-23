Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured

A cargo plane owned by the Myanmar Army skidded off the runway at Mizoram's Lengpui airport, resulting in injuries to six individuals. The plane, intended to transport 276 Myanmar Army soldiers back to Myanmar, suffered heavy damage. The soldiers had sought refuge in India following clashes in Langtlai district. The incident occurred during the soldiers' transportation process back to Myanmar.

In a recent incident at Mizoram's Lengpui airport, a cargo plane belonging to the Myanmar Army skidded off the runway, resulting in injuries to six individuals. The aircraft, carrying a total of 14 people, including the pilot, suffered heavy damage in the accident.

The injured individuals have been admitted to Lengpui Hospital for medical attention, as confirmed by the Mizoram Director General of Police. The Myanmar Army soldiers, on board the ill-fated plane, were later escorted to the nearby Assam Rifles camp at Parva, and a significant number of them were subsequently relocated to Lunglei.



Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, says civil aviation ministry

Under the supervision of the Assam Rifles, these soldiers, numbering 276 in total, had arrived in Aizawl over the weekend for their transportation back to Myanmar from Lengpui airport. The group, led by a colonel and consisting of 36 officers and 240 lower-rank personnel, had initially entered India due to clashes between the Myanmar Army and Civil Army in Langtlai district, prompting their retreat to Mizoram.

The Myanmar Army aircraft, intended to transport the remaining soldiers back to Myanmar, had landed at Lengpui Airport. However, before reaching the terminal, the plane skidded off the runway and ended up in a ditch, causing substantial damage. The incident occurred around 10:19 am on Tuesday.

According to sources, the soldiers had sought refuge in India after fleeing Langtlai district following the conflict. The aircraft mishap happened during the process of transporting these soldiers back to Myanmar.



Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition

Last week, a total of 276 Myanmar soldiers entered India, with 184 of them already repatriated on Monday via a Myanmar Air Force aircraft from Lengpui airport. The plane involved in the crash had arrived on Tuesday morning to transport the remaining soldiers but encountered an unfortunate accident.

The soldiers from Myanmar had entered Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction in Southern Mizoram's Longtlai district on January 17, carrying arms and ammunition. Seeking refuge with the Assam Rifles after their camp was captured by 'Arakan Army fighters, they had to flee to Mizoram due to the escalating situation.



