The Indian government is planning to take legal action against major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, for allegedly selling products without mandatory certification, according to reports.

Raids reveal thousands of uncertified goods

The move follows large-scale raids carried out in March by teams from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national agency responsible for enforcing quality standards. Two teams of BIS inspectors conducted search and seizure operations at Amazon and Flipkart warehouses.

During the raids, officials uncovered over 11,000 products that reportedly did not carry the required BIS certification. The seized items included a wide range of consumer goods such as insulated flasks, food containers, stainless steel water bottles, ceiling fans, toys, baby diapers, and hotpots, among others.

BIS may seek compensation and prosecution

Sources familiar with the matter said that the BIS is preparing to sue Amazon and Flipkart in a magistrate’s court and may seek compensation equivalent to ten times the value of the uncertified goods.

This is permitted under the BIS Act, 2016, which gives the Bureau powers to impose heavy penalties and initiate prosecution against companies selling or distributing non-standardised products in India.

Legal experts say the move could set a strong precedent for tighter compliance in India’s booming e-commerce sector.

No response from Amazon or Flipkart yet

So far, neither Amazon nor Flipkart has officially responded to the development. Meanwhile, the BIS continues to monitor other online platforms such as Myntra, Meesho, and Bigbasket, where uncertified products were also reportedly being sold.

Officials hinted that more enforcement actions could follow if platforms fail to comply with mandatory certification norms.

The importance of BIS certification matters

The Bureau of Indian Standards, under the Consumer Affairs Ministry, ensures the safety and quality of products sold in India. Several products, including household electrical appliances, toys, and stainless-steel goods, must carry a BIS mark before they are sold.

Selling such items without certification poses serious health and safety risks to consumers, and violates Indian law.

What happens next?

Legal action is expected to begin soon, starting with filing a formal complaint in a magistrate’s court. If proven, the companies may have to pay a fine and could also face prosecution under the BIS Act.

Experts believe this move signals the government's stricter stance on consumer protection and corporate accountability in the digital marketplace.