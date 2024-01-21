Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, says civil aviation ministry

    According to several news agencies, Russian Aviation Authorities reported that a Russian-registered plane, identified as a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet, disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening.

    Indian flight enroute to Moscow crashes in Afghanistan's Badakhshan; Taliban confirms incident AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, a passenger plane crashed in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, as reported by local television channels and confirmed by Zabihullah Amiri, an official of the provincial Department of Information and Culture. The crash site is situated in the Topkhana area of the Kuran-wa-Munjan district, prompting the deployment of an investigative team.

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation has made it clear that the crashed plane is not of Indian origin but rather a Moroccan-registered small aircraft.

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

    Addressing the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation emphatically stated that the crashed aircraft is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft.

    The ministry's post on X provided this clarification, eliminating any ambiguity regarding the nationality of the plane involved in the tragic crash. Further details about the Moroccan-registered aircraft are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

    Ram mandir: Controversy erupts as chief priest objects to early revelation of Ram Lalla idol

    According to several news agencies, Russian Aviation Authorities reported that a Russian-registered plane, identified as a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet, disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening.

    The aircraft, operating as a charter flight from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow, was carrying six people. The confirmation from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials reiterated that the crashed plane was Moroccan registered, aligning with the information provided by Russian Aviation Authorities.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Construction of Ram Mandir planned at site of Ram Lalla's stone discovery site in Mysore: MLA GT Devegowda vkp

    Construction of Ram Mandir planned at site of Ram Lalla’s stone discovery site in Mysore: MLA GT Devegowda

    Explained How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

    Explained: How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha AJR

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Muslim man arrested in Bihar after threatening to bomb temple on January 22 avv

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Muslim man arrested in Bihar after threatening to bomb temple on January 22

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit anr

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi offers prayers at Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu AJR

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi offers prayers at Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Fruits, trees and flowers to offer to Lord Ram

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Fruits, trees and flowers to offer to Lord Ram

    Construction of Ram Mandir planned at site of Ram Lalla's stone discovery site in Mysore: MLA GT Devegowda vkp

    Construction of Ram Mandir planned at site of Ram Lalla’s stone discovery site in Mysore: MLA GT Devegowda

    Ayodhya to Char Dham Corridor: Transforming India's spiritual towns anr

    Ayodhya to Char Dham Corridor: Transforming India's spiritual towns

    Explained How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

    Explained: How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon