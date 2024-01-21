Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, says civil aviation ministry

According to several news agencies, Russian Aviation Authorities reported that a Russian-registered plane, identified as a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet, disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening.

In a tragic incident, a passenger plane crashed in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, as reported by local television channels and confirmed by Zabihullah Amiri, an official of the provincial Department of Information and Culture. The crash site is situated in the Topkhana area of the Kuran-wa-Munjan district, prompting the deployment of an investigative team.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has made it clear that the crashed plane is not of Indian origin but rather a Moroccan-registered small aircraft.

Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

Addressing the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation emphatically stated that the crashed aircraft is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft.

The ministry's post on X provided this clarification, eliminating any ambiguity regarding the nationality of the plane involved in the tragic crash. Further details about the Moroccan-registered aircraft are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

Ram mandir: Controversy erupts as chief priest objects to early revelation of Ram Lalla idol

According to several news agencies, Russian Aviation Authorities reported that a Russian-registered plane, identified as a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet, disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening.

The aircraft, operating as a charter flight from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow, was carrying six people. The confirmation from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials reiterated that the crashed plane was Moroccan registered, aligning with the information provided by Russian Aviation Authorities.