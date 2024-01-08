Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway, claims jail isolation violates his human rights

Breivik, who killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo and 69 others in a shooting spree at a youth camp, is also suing the state to lift restrictions on his external correspondence. He is currently serving a 21-year sentence.

Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right fanatic responsible for the 2011 Norway bombing and shooting that claimed 77 lives, will present his case in court on Monday to terminate his prison isolation on grounds that it violated his human rights. The 44-year-old, infamous for his Oslo car bomb and subsequent shooting spree at a Labour Party youth camp, is also suing the state to lift restrictions on his external correspondence.

Currently confined to a section of Ringerike high-security prison, Breivik's isolated space includes a training room, a kitchen, a TV room, and a bathroom. Recent images from a news agency visit revealed that he is permitted to keep three budgerigars as pets. Breivik's lawyer argues that over a decade in isolation without meaningful interaction has had a devastating impact, leading to suicidal tendencies and dependence on medication.

The justice ministry's lawyers assert that Breivik's separation from the general prison population is essential due to the ongoing security threat he poses. They emphasize that his isolation is "relative" as he has contact with guards, a priest, health professionals, and, until recently, an outside volunteer. Breivik also engages with two inmates for an hour every other week.

Concerns about Breivik inspiring others to commit violent acts justify the control over his contacts with the outside world, particularly with far-right circles. Notably, he served as an inspiration for the Christchurch mosque shooter, Brenton Tarrant, in 2019. Breivik is currently serving a 21-year sentence, the longest under Norwegian law, which can be extended as long as he is deemed a societal threat.

The hearing, taking place in the prison's gymnasium near the Utoeya island -- the site of Breivik's shooting spree -- will determine the outcome of his appeal against isolation. The verdict, to be issued in the coming weeks by a judge without a jury, will address the complex challenge of balancing security measures with the need for contact with other inmates for a person with a history of terrorist acts.