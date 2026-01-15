American TV host Gina Darling shared her experience of having to pay around Rs 30,000 for a one-hour taxi ride in Switzerland. The woman said she had to take a taxi because she had luggage.

A TV host and content creator shared a video, filmed in the middle of her cab ride, on Instagram, claiming that she paid up to $338 or 270 Swiss Franc (Rs 30,000) for a one-hour taxi ride in Switzerland. Gina Darling said she decided to travel by taxi instead of public transport because she had to travel with luggage. Ultimately, it looks like she came to regret her decision.

The video, which shows her travelling through the Zurich region of Switzerland, has gone viral with 3.3 million views.

“Ended up being $338 USD lol. Yes I know trains and uber exist but I was in a hurry with a lot of heavy luggage. Great tap water tho lol,” Darling captioned her video.

Switzerland has consistently ranked as one of the world’s most expensive countries. Its strong currency (Swiss Franc) and high wages also translate into high prices for goods and services, especially for tourists.

Netizens react

'A one-hour taxi ride outside of America is not a normal thing; in Europe, even trains would cost $20,' said one person. 'Why did you take a car in Switzerland? Who takes a car in Switzerland?' asked another.

'Don't do anything you normally do in Switzerland without knowing its price,' was another person's comment.

Many opined, 'Public transport in European countries is excellent, locals rarely use cabs, you could have traveled by train instead of a taxi.'