In a case that has stunned Switzerland, the husband of a former Miss Switzerland finalist has been formally charged with murder after prosecutors alleged he strangled his wife and gruesomely disposed of her remains inside their Binningen residence.

The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office confirmed the charges on December 10, presenting them before the Basel-Landschaft Criminal Court, according to People. Authorities said the charges stem from the February 2024 killing of his 38-year-old wife, identified in local reports as Kristina Joksimovic, a 2007 Miss Switzerland finalist, referred to as KJ in Swiss media.

Initially, the suspect claimed he returned home to find his wife dead. However, a month later, he allegedly revised his account, admitting he killed her in “self defence,” as cited by local outlets bzbasel, 20min, and The Telegraph, referencing court filings.

Chilling details emerge

An autopsy uncovered chilling details; investigators allege the suspect dismembered Joksimovic with a jigsaw and garden shears, then sliced and dissolved her remains using a blender, reducing them to what the report described as “pureed” matter mixed with chemicals. The autopsy also revealed that the husband had removed Joksimovic’s womb, the only organ extracted from her torso.

The couple had two children, authorities confirmed. It remains unclear whether the accused has submitted a plea or secured legal counsel. He continues to be held in custody, with his next court appearance yet to be scheduled.

According to her Instagram profile, Joksimovic built a career as a modelling coach, frequently sharing catwalk training clips featuring herself and the aspiring models she mentored.