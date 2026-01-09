A video of an Indian woman living in London has gone viral after she revealed that her one-bedroom apartment's rent was Rs 8 lakh per month. Deepanshi Chaudhary gave tour of the small living space and explained the reason behind the staggering cost.

"Central London 1 BR apartment tour. It's a fully furnished apartment. Yes, the rent is quite high. But the location is totally worth it. I booked this apartment for 30 days that’s why its more expensive. During Christmas time," Chaudhary wrote in the caption of her Instagram video.

In the video, Chaudhary provided a guided tour of her home, showcasing the apartment lobby before proceeding through the washroom, storage space, bedroom, living room, and kitchen.

(Asianetnews English cannot independently verify the claims made in the video)

“Too much”: Netizens react

As the video gained traction, a section of social media users said she could have got better accommodation at lower prices in equally good locations, while others highlighted that claims made by her might be deceiving.

A user wrote, “8k seems too high..! for 3-4k you can have better than this.”

Another user commented, “Hempstead has 2 storeyed houses for £2000-3000!! What are you talking!! Which area is this!?”

A third user commented, “Isn’t it to much, i mean 8k, i live in canary and my whole last 3bhk rent is 3200£ including bills , even it’s central, the St Paul cathedral is 10-15 min only by central line from my place.”