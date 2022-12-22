Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahmed Aslam Ali, inventor of 'chicken tikka masala', passes away at 77

    Ali Ahmed Aslam, a Glasgow chef who is credited with inventing the 'chicken tikka masala,' has passed away at the age of 77. According to The Guardian, Ali Ahmed Aslam's death was confirmed by his Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, which closed for 48 hours as a mark of respect.

    A chef from Glasgow, Ali Ahmed Aslam who is credited with inventing the 'chicken tikka masala' has died at the age of 77.  Ali Ahmed Aslam's death was announced by his Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, which closed for 48 hours as a mark of respect, reported The Guardian. 

    Ahmed Aslam Ali, who created the dish at his restaurant Shish Mahal in the 1970s by creating a sauce using a can of tomato soup, passed away on Monday morning, according to his nephew Andleeb Ahmed.

    Every day, Ahmed added, "he would eat lunch at his restaurant." "He lived for the restaurant. For him, the cooks would prepare curry. I'm not sure how frequently he had chicken tikka masala." Ahmed claimed that his uncle was extremely determined and a perfectionist.

    "Last year he was unwell and I went to see him in hospital on Christmas Day," Ahmed said.

    In a 2009 interview, Ali claimed that after a customer complained that his chicken tikka was too dry, he came up with the recipe for chicken tikka masala.

    We used to produce chicken tikka, and one day a client said, "I'd take additional sauce with that, this is a touch dry," which is how chicken tikka masala was created, according to Ali. 

    Later, it rose to the top spot among menu items in British eateries. Although it is challenging to pinpoint the dish's exact origin, it is widely accepted that it is a curry that has been modified to appeal to Western tastes. 

    According to Ali, the chicken tikka masala was made to the preferences of the customer. Ali, who was born in the Pakistani district of Punjab, immigrated to Glasgow as a young child before launching Shish Mahal in the city's west end in 1964. He claimed he wanted to give something back to Glasgow, his chosen city, by giving the meal as a present.

    (Photo: @guzeisha | Twitter)

