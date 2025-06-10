A Pakistani man fatally stabbed his wife and later died by suicide in Navi Mumbai. The couple, living in India on a long-term visa, had two children and were involved in a domestic dispute, police said.

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Pakistani national allegedly killed his wife during a domestic dispute and later died by suicide in their rented apartment in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The tragic incident came to light on Monday after the woman’s sister visited their home when calls went unanswered.

The couple has been identified as Notandas alias Sanjay Sachdev and his wife, 35-year-old Sapna Notandas. According to Navi Mumbai police, they had moved from Pakistan to India on long-term visit visas (LTVs) in November 2024 and had been living in the Kharghar apartment with their two children for the last six months.

Dispute turned deadly

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Mohite reportedly said initial investigations suggest the couple had a domestic argument that escalated into violence. Sanjay allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab Sapna multiple times, on her neck, back, and shoulder, resulting in her death.

He then turned the knife on himself, stabbing his neck. Sapna was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel, while Sanjay succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Discovered by family member

The crime came to light when Sapna’s sister visited the couple’s flat after failing to contact her by phone. On arrival, she found both Sanjay and Sapna lying in pools of blood and immediately alerted police.

Police confirmed that both deaths are being investigated under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Children left behind, documents under verification

The couple’s two children were reportedly not present during the incident. Police have informed local child welfare authorities and are making arrangements for their safety.

DCP Mohite said, “The couple entered India legally with long-term visit visas. As part of standard procedure, we are verifying their identity documents and visa status.”

This incident comes at a sensitive time for India-Pakistan relations. Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended visas for Pakistani nationals. However, the External Affairs Ministry clarified that this suspension does not affect Long-Term Visas already issued to Hindu minorities from Pakistan.