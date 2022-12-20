Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter Health Care: Here are some importance of drinking lukewarm water

    It is preferable to have 2-3 glasses of lukewarm water throughout the day during winter. Some people even add a few drops of lemon juice to improve their Vitamin C levels.

    Winter Health Care: Here are some importance of drinking lukewarm water RBA
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    We all have been encouraged at one point in time to drink lukewarm water to aid with digestion, weight reduction, and sore throat. Many utilise this cure by drinking it first thing in the morning. 

    Some people even add a few drops of lemon to improve Vitamin C levels, while others drink it with honey to reduce weight and fall asleep faster. There are, however, several other health benefits to drinking hot or lukewarm water throughout the day.

    Here are some reasons why you should drink hot or lukewarm water-

    Stress
    You may battle stress by drinking warm water since it is believed to boost the function of the central nervous system, which may result in making you feel less worried. According to one study, drinking less water resulted in lower levels of tranquilly and pleasant feelings. A hydrated body enhances the mood and assists in keeping you calm.

    Shivering
    Shivering is our body's natural response to chilly weather. In such instances, drinking a hot beverage reduces shivering and keeps the body warm. Research submitted to the National Library of Medicine discovered that participants exposed to colder temperatures and who drank warm water could swiftly maintain their body temperature.

    Also Read: Winter Guide: How to take care of your child's health during wintertide

    Digestion
    To stimulate the digestive system after feasting, sip lukewarm water. Warm water helps with bowel motions and lowers gas after surgery, according to a 2016 research published in the National Library of Medicine. Hot water helps your body digest meals by dissolving the food consumed.

    Congestion
    The wording is a little different, but it's the same idea. This can give headache relief. The research discovered that, instead of a room-temperature drink, a hot beverage such as tea relieved a runny nose, coughing, and sore throat.

    Also Read: Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition

    Constipation
    Dehydration is a common cause of constipation. Warm water, as previously said, stimulates the intestines. It promotes regular bowel movements and softens the faeces. Hence, one is advised to drink abundant water to prevent constipation.

