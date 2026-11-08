An Indian woman suffering from severe neck pain and sleeplessness bought a customized pillow worth Rs 40,000 from Japan. This 400-year-old shop makes pillows only after experts run detailed checks. Her video of the whole process is now going crazy viral on social media.

Neck pain and insomnia are arguably the biggest health headaches for Indians today. Your tired body desperately needs sleep to recover. But for people spending 24/7 glued to their laptops and screens, severe neck pain is a daily struggle. Night brings no sleep, and no matter how many check-ups you get, the pain always comes back.

People are actually ready to spend whatever it takes to fix this neck pain, and a recent incident proves exactly that. An Indian woman dealing with unbearable neck pain and sleeplessness recently shelled out a massive Rs 40,000 for a customized pillow from Japan! Yes, this news is totally blowing up on social media right now.

Being a Chartered Accountant, she says that folks who sit in one place and work on laptops constantly suffer from terrible neck pain. That is why they do not mind spending a bomb to get rid of this issue.

400-year-old pillow shop!

A young woman named Vipandeep Kaur ended up buying this super expensive pillow from a 400-year-old shop. She made a video with her new pillow, and it has completely grabbed the internet's attention. She apparently visited Japan recently and dropped by this 400-year-old shop located in Nihonbashi. She bought a customized pillow from the bedding brand Nishikawa. She then shared her whole pillow-buying journey on Instagram on November 4. In her video, she explains exactly how this purchased pillow helped her out. She mentioned that they craft the pillow by strictly keeping your body features, sleeping style, and resting posture in mind.

How do they customize the pillow?

They do not just sell it off the rack like our regular pillow shops in Bengaluru. Japanese experts actually run detailed tests before customizing your pillow. They check the customer's neck structure and body posture. After that, they decide on the right pillow fabric and other materials. Next, they make the customer lie down on pillows of different heights. Through this trial, experts figure out the perfect sleeping style for your body and exactly how high the pillow needs to be. They only manufacture and hand over the pillow once all these tests are done, she explained. Check out the video below to see what goes inside the pillow instead of regular cotton.

A good investment

Are there actually people who spend this much money just to buy a pillow? Answering this question, Vipandeep explained that she did not give much importance to sleep earlier. But as she grew older, sleep-related issues started popping up. It takes a massive toll on the neck, especially for those who spend long hours on laptops and mobile phones. A customized pillow seriously reduces this neck pain and helps you get a good night's sleep, she added.

Vipandeep's video went viral on social media in no time. Over three lakh people watched the clip within just four hours of posting. While some people praised her decision to invest money for a good night's sleep, others questioned if spending Rs 40,000 on a mere pillow was really necessary.