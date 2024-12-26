15,000 Talibani troops heading towards border to 'retaliate' Pakistan air strikes that killed 46: Report

Pakistan air strikes in an eastern border province of Afghanistan killed 46 people, the Taliban government spokesman told AFP on Wednesday. According to reports, as many as 15,000 Talibani troops are heading towards border to 'retaliate' Pakistan.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Pakistan air strikes in an eastern border province of Afghanistan killed 46 people, the Taliban government spokesman told AFP on Wednesday. "Last night (Tuesday), Pakistan bombarded four points in the Barmal district of Paktika province. The total number of dead is 46, most of whom were children and women," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The interim Afghan government, ruled by the Taliban, also confirmed the attacks but insisted that civilians had been targeted. The Taliban spokesperson’s office told Al Jazeera that at least 46 people, including women and children, were among those killed in air raids.

The Taliban's defence ministry issued a strong condemnation, calling the strikes "barbaric" and "clear aggression".

“The Pakistani side should understand that such arbitrary measures are not a solution to any problem,” Enayatullah Khowarazami, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry, wrote on social media platform X. “The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered and considers the defense of its territory an inalienable right,” he added, referring to Afghanistan by the name given by the Taliban government.

According to reports, as many as 15,000 Talibani troops are heading towards border to 'retaliate' Pakistan. In response to Taliban's movement towards Mir Ali border, Pakistan is also preparing to move their Army Reserve.

Also read: Afghanistan: Mostly women and children among 46 killed in Pakistani airstrikes, claims Taliban amid tensions\

The air raids, which were conducted for the second time this year, came just hours after Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadi, met interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

Notably, border tensions between the two countries have escalated since the Taliban government seized power in 2021, with Pakistan battling a resurgence of militant violence in its western border regions.

Islamabad has accused Kabul's Taliban authorities of harbouring militant fighters, allowing them to strike on Pakistani soil with impunity.

Kabul has denied the allegations.

