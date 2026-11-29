A 15-year-old Australian boy is fighting for his life in an induced coma after a group assault in Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast. Twelve teenagers and young men have been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 15-year-old Australian boy from Ripley, Ipswich, has been placed in an induced coma and put on life support at Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering 10 skull fractures, a broken jaw, and bleeding in the brain in the alleged attack on November 24.

CCTV footage went viral on social media on November 27, wherein a group of boys was seen confronting and brutally assaulting the teenager near Cavill Avenue in Surfers Paradise before knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking and stomping on his head while he lay unconscious.

Reportedly, 12 teenagers and young men, aged between 17 and 19, have been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack. Two 17-year-old accused managed to secure bail after appearing before the Southport Children's Court on November 25.

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What Led To Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old Australian Boy?

Surfers Paradise, which is located in the heart of Queensland’s Gold Coast, became the focal point of widespread shock and outrage after a late-night altercation near its busy entertainment and Schoolies precinct escalated into a savage group assault.

According to Queensland Police, the incident took place around 3:20 AM on November 24, near the intersection of Cavill Avenue and The Esplanade. The authorities stated that a 15-year-old was allegedly first assaulted by a group of teenagers but managed to move away before being chased and attacked again by a larger group.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the attack was prolonged and happened very quickly. However, Detective Inspector Greg Aubort called the horrifying incident a ‘sickening, violent assault’, expressing concern over the group mentality. The officer also confirmed that four of the initial eight accused were registered Schoolies attendees.

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The Queensland Police initially arrested eight suspects, comprising four 17-year-old boys, three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, shortly after the incident. All eight were subsequently charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Following further investigation into the incident, police arrested three more teenagers on November 25 and an 18-year-old man on November 27, taking the total number of accused to 12.

Teen Fights For His Life at Gold Coast University Hospital

The 15-year-old Australian boy, whose identity has not been revealed due to his family's request for privacy, remains on life support at Gold Coast University Hospital. His family released a statement, calling the incident incredibly distressing for their family and requesting privacy as they focus on their son's recovery.

The boy underwent an electroencephalogram (EEG) test, which measures electrical activity in the brain. However, the test conducted on November 26 reportedly showed no indication of brain activity, according to information presented before the Southport Magistrates Court, where the prosecutor told the court that the teenager was unable to breathe and remained on life support.

According to a report by ABC News, the doctors of Gold Coast University Hospital confirmed that the boy continued to remain in a critical condition, requiring life support after sustaining severe head injuries. The medical team reportedly informed the family about the seriousness of his condition.

However, prosecutor Matt Gilles told the Southport Magistrates Court that the teenager might face permanent disabilities for the remainder of his life if he survives, or could die from the severity of his injuries. The prosecution had earlier warned that there was a high possibility of the teenager not surviving the attack, given the extent of his injuries.

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