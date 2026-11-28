WWE wrestler Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, has died at age 38 due to medical complications. A beloved Australian athlete, he leaves behind a pregnant wife and daughter after an impactful career in WWE and various wrestling promotions.

Melbourne [Australia], November 28 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Jermaine Haley, a.k.a. Bronson Reed, passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications, the global wrestling promotion announced on Saturday. The powerhouse wrestler from Australia is survived by his pregnant wife Paige and his daughter. His last appearance on WWE programming came in November at the 'Crown Jewel' event in Riyadh. A statement from WWE read, "WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications."

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"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans," the statement added.

Before signing with WWE in early 2019, Haley put in years of work in Australian independent wrestling promotions, based in Adelaide. He also wrestled for promotions in Melbourne and Sydney, under the ring name 'Jonah Rock', according to Fox Sports. Haley signed with WWE in early 2019, alongside his long-time friend Brendan Vink (aka Duke Hudson). His first stint in the company was cut short in mid-2021, following which he featured in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Impact Wrestling.

During his stint with NJPW, he secured a massive win over seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, one of the biggest Japanese wrestlers of all time. Haley returned to WWE in late-2022 and his major accomplishments included winning the NXT North American Championship and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Haley featured prominently for the stable 'The Vision' alongside multi-time world champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and legendary manager Paul Heyman. 'The Vision' would also go on to include wrestler Austin Theory and YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul.

While Haley would feature in major storylines and was known for his 'Tsunami' finishing move, a top-rope splash, he would also face months away from action due to injuries. In his most recent return to action earlier this year, he had worked with fellow Australian wrestler Luke Guyett (aka Slex)'s fitness company, which helped him trim down his weight and reach his career's best shape. His last appearance at the 'Crown Jewel' in Riyadh had left him with broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during a match. It was reported that Haley was able to fly back home just a week and a half later after undergoing treatment in Riyadh. (ANI)