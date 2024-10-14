'Preposterous Imputations': India slams Canada for naming Indian envoy as 'person of interest' in murder probe

India on Monday issued a sharp rebuttal to Canada, rejecting allegations of its High Commissioner being a 'person of interest' in a murder investigation, describing them as "preposterous imputations."

India on Monday issued a sharp rebuttal to Canada, rejecting allegations of its High Commissioner being a 'person of interest' in an investigation, describing them as "preposterous imputations."

"We received a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centred around vote bank politics," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

There is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains, it said.

Also read: 'No substantive talks' between PM Modi & Canada's Trudeau, no breakthrough on anti-India activities: Sources

Ties between India and Canada have been thorny ever since Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Khalistani terrorist, in June 2023. India has repeatedly refuted these claims as "absurd" and "motivated," accusing Trudeau's government of indulging in vote-bank politics by pandering to pro-Khalistan elements within Canada.

The diplomatic row took a sharp turn when Canada reportedly named the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma as a 'person of interest' in its investigation into Nijjar's death. India swiftly hit back, accusing Canada of maligning its officials without evidence and using "preposterous" claims to justify its failure to curb Khalistani extremism on its soil.

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains," the Centre said in a statement.

“This led to the implementation of the principle of reciprocity in regard to diplomatic representation. India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats.”

“It follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains.”

On High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, the ministry said that he is India’s senior-most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years.

“He has been Ambassador in Japan and Sudan, while also serving in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam and China.”

Speaking about the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations made in September 2023, the foreign ministry said Canada hasn't shared a "shred of evidence" despite many requests from New Delhi and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around the vote bank politics.

The ministry also highlighted about Trudeau’s hostility to India and said it has long been in evidence.

List of Trudeau’s hostility towards India

In 2018, Justin Trudeau visited India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort. He included individuals in his Cabinet who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India.

In December 2020, he nakedly interfered in India’s internal political affairs. His government is dependent on a political party, whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology vis-a-vis India.

“Now, targeting Indian diplomats is the next step in that direction.”

In his country, the Trudeau Government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders.

“Some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship. Multiple extradition requests from the Government of India in respect of terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded.”

Latest Videos