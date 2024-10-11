Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No substantive talks' between PM Modi & Canada's Trudeau, no breakthrough on anti-India activities: Sources

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday claimed that he had a ''brief exchange'' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Laos. Indian government sources, however, downplayed the significance of the exchange, stating that "no substantive discussion" took place between the two leaders.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 8:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 8:02 PM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday claimed that he had a ''brief exchange'' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Laos. Trudeau said that during the exchange, he reiterated Canada’s priorities in safeguarding its citizens and importance of the rule of law.

    “Safety of Canadians & upholding rule of law are fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian government," he said. Trudeau said that Canada must continue to strengthen its trade and people-to-people ties with India, "but there are real issues that we must address, and we will remain focused on those."

    Trudeau also highlighted a concerning trend of violence affecting Indo-Canadians, noting, “We are seeing troubling patterns of violence impacting Indo-Canadians right across the country in the last number of months.”

    His comments come amid rising tensions following a diplomatic fallout over Canada's stance on alleged anti-India activities linked to certain groups in Canada, which has drawn sharp criticism from New Delhi.

    Indian government sources, however, downplayed the significance of the exchange, stating that "no substantive discussion" took place between the two leaders. The sources further underscored that diplomatic ties between the two nations "cannot be repaired" unless the Canadian government takes decisive action against those who support anti-India agendas within its borders.

    With no significant progress, the terse encounter underscores the widening rift between the two nations, with little sign of resolution on the horizon. Canada-India relations have been on shaky ground, particularly following recent developments involving allegations of external interference and accusations of harboring separatist sympathizers.

    The Canada-India diplomatic row refers to the diplomatic dispute in the Canada–India relations caused in September 2023. India's alleged role in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 created a diplomatic crisis between the two nations. While Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was involved in the assassination of Nijjar triggered this diplomatic row, the tensions between India and Canada have been largely fuelled by disagreements over the anti india separatist Khalistan movement and its active supporters.

