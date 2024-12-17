'Madness must stop': Zelenskyy alleges Russian troops burning faces of dead North Korean soldiers (WATCH)

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has leveled a shocking accusation against Russia, alleging that its troops have been burning the faces of deceased North Korean soldiers to conceal their identities and mask their presence on the battlefield.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Zelenskyy shared a chilling 31-second video. In the footage, a group of individuals appears to burn what is presumed to be a corpse on a snow-blanketed slope. The Ukrainian leader condemned the act, stating, "Even after years of war, when we thought the Russians could not get any more cynical, we see something even worse."

Zelenskyy claimed that Russia not only deploys North Korean troops to assault Ukrainian positions but also goes to extreme lengths to obscure their fatalities. "Russia not only sends the North Korean troops to storm Ukrainian positions, but also tries to conceal losses of these people," he asserted.

He further alleged that Russian forces prohibited the showing of North Korean soldiers’ faces during training and systematically erased any video evidence of their involvement. "It was prohibited to show their faces during training. The Russians attempted to erase any video evidence of their presence," Zelenskyy revealed.

The Ukrainian president delivered an even graver charge, stating that after North Korean soldiers were killed in their first engagements with Ukrainian forces, Russian troops resorted to burning their faces. "This is a demonstration of disrespect, which is currently prevalent in Russia, a disrespect to everything human. There is not a single reason for North Koreans to fight and die for Putin. And even after they do, Russia has only humiliation for them," he lamented.

Calling for immediate action, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for accountability. "This madness must be stopped—stopped by a reliable and durable peace, as well as Russia’s accountability for this cynical war," he concluded.

