'Madness must stop': Zelenskyy alleges Russian troops burning faces of dead North Korean soldiers (WATCH)

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has leveled a shocking accusation against Russia, alleging that its troops have been burning the faces of deceased North Korean soldiers to conceal their identities and mask their presence on the battlefield.

'Madness must stop': Zelenskyy alleges Russian troops burning faces of dead North Korean soldiers (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 7:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has leveled a shocking accusation against Russia, alleging that its troops have been burning the faces of deceased North Korean soldiers to conceal their identities and mask their presence on the battlefield.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Zelenskyy shared a chilling 31-second video. In the footage, a group of individuals appears to burn what is presumed to be a corpse on a snow-blanketed slope. The Ukrainian leader condemned the act, stating, "Even after years of war, when we thought the Russians could not get any more cynical, we see something even worse."

Also read: At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed & wounded in Russia's Kursk region, says Ukraine

Zelenskyy claimed that Russia not only deploys North Korean troops to assault Ukrainian positions but also goes to extreme lengths to obscure their fatalities. "Russia not only sends the North Korean troops to storm Ukrainian positions, but also tries to conceal losses of these people," he asserted.

He further alleged that Russian forces prohibited the showing of North Korean soldiers’ faces during training and systematically erased any video evidence of their involvement. "It was prohibited to show their faces during training. The Russians attempted to erase any video evidence of their presence," Zelenskyy revealed.

The Ukrainian president delivered an even graver charge, stating that after North Korean soldiers were killed in their first engagements with Ukrainian forces, Russian troops resorted to burning their faces. "This is a demonstration of disrespect, which is currently prevalent in Russia, a disrespect to everything human. There is not a single reason for North Koreans to fight and die for Putin. And even after they do, Russia has only humiliation for them," he lamented.

Calling for immediate action, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for accountability. "This madness must be stopped—stopped by a reliable and durable peace, as well as Russia’s accountability for this cynical war," he concluded.

Also read: Ukraine claims responsibility for Moscow blast that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Ukraine claims responsibility for Russian General Igor Kirillov's death in Moscow blast shk

Ukraine claims responsibility for Moscow blast that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov

SHOCKING! Two US men die after using bat poop as fertlizer to grow Marijuana shk

SHOCKING! Two US men die after using bat poop as fertlizer to grow Marijuana

Bizarre! Pakistani woman offers kiss to shopkeeper instead of paying for goods, leaves Internet stunned (WATCH) shk

Bizarre! Pakistani woman offers kiss to shopkeeper instead of paying for goods, leaves Internet stunned| WATCH

Russian General Igor Kirillov killed by bomb planted in electric scooter in Moscow, probe launched (WATCH) snt

Russian General Igor Kirillov sanctioned over chemical weapon use in Ukraine killed in Moscow blast (WATCH)

Vanuatu 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Port Vila, damages US embassy; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

Vanuatu: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Port Vila, damages US embassy; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Honda Shine to Hero Splendor Plus: 5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India gcw

5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon