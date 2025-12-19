Image Credit : Getty

Bangladesh woke up to an uneasy calm on Friday morning after a night of violence, vandalism and political shock triggered by the death of Sharif Osman Hadi — a prominent face of last year’s July Uprising and a candidate in the upcoming general elections.

The streets were quieter, but the anger had not dissipated.

Across Dhaka and beyond, symbols of Bangladesh’s political and cultural identity lay scarred — newspapers attacked, buildings vandalised, diplomatic premises targeted — as the country grappled with grief, rage and deepening political fault lines.