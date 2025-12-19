External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is in a 'decisive phase' of FTA talks with the EU and seeks the Netherlands' support. He met his Dutch counterpart David van Weel, who stressed the need for like-minded democracies to cooperate.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India is entering what he described as a "decisive phase" in negotiations with the European Union on a free trade agreement, and stressed the importance of support from key EU members, including the Netherlands.

"We also count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the European Union on the free trade agreement," Jaishankar said during his meeting with the Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel.

India-Netherlands Bilateral Ties

Jaishankar said India places a high value on its ties with the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in its role within the European Union. "We value our relations with the Netherlands enormously, bilaterally as well as a key player of the European Union," he said.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries has expanded in recent months, with several agreements adding new dimensions to the relationship. "A number of important agreements have been reached in the last few months, which have added more dimensions to our cooperation," Jaishankar said, adding that there was further potential to deepen engagement. "There's scope for raising the ambition of our relationship," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also said he was keen to hear the Netherlands' views on key global and regional developments. "I would, of course, also like to get your perspectives on global and regional issues," he said.

Dutch Perspective on Cooperation

Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel, in his remarks, underlined the need for like-minded democracies to work more closely amid shifting global geopolitics. "In these turbulent times when geopolitics are changing, countries like us, which adhere to democracy, the international rule-based order, and free trade, need to stick together and intensify our cooperation to stand the test of time," van Weel said.

He welcomed progress in bilateral engagement, particularly in security, defence and emerging technologies. "I'm really happy that we're able to get to a letter of intent to work more together in the field of security and defence, but also, in the field of new technologies," he said.

Highlighting the alignment between the two countries despite differences in size, the Dutch minister said, "We are two countries of completely different sizes geographically, but I think psychologically and in mentality we are very much aligned and happy to work on that relationship."

Jaishankar Meets UN Delegations

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar interacted with members of multi-party parliamentary delegations that recently represented India at the United Nations General Assembly, and praised their role in presenting India's views on key global issues. "Glad to interact today with the members of the multi-party Parliamentarian delegations who recently represented India at the @UNGeneralAssembly," Jaishankar wrote on X.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity to hear directly from the parliamentarians about their engagements and experiences during the UN General Assembly sessions. "Listened to their experiences and appreciated their feedback," he said.

Jaishankar also thanked the members of the delegations for articulating India's position on international platforms. "Thank them for effectively putting across India's stance on the global stage," he said. (ANI)

