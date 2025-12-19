Image Credit : Getty

UAE airport authorities cancelled or delayed dozens of flights and roads were flooded in major cities as the heaviest rainstorm in months lashed the desert nation on Friday.

Air traffic hit in Dubai and Sharjah

Dubai's Emirates airline axed 13 flights on Friday and there were also delays and cancellations at neighbouring Sharjah's airport after the overnight downpour, which woke residents with lightning flashes and loud cracks of thunder.