UAE Reels Under Rare Storm as Flights Cancelled, Roads Submerged (PHOTOS)
Heavy rains lashed the UAE on Friday, causing significant flooding in major cities like Dubai and Sharjah. The storm resulted in dozens of flight cancellations and delays, evoking memories of the record floods from April 2024.
Floods
UAE airport authorities cancelled or delayed dozens of flights and roads were flooded in major cities as the heaviest rainstorm in months lashed the desert nation on Friday.
Air traffic hit in Dubai and Sharjah
Dubai's Emirates airline axed 13 flights on Friday and there were also delays and cancellations at neighbouring Sharjah's airport after the overnight downpour, which woke residents with lightning flashes and loud cracks of thunder.
Streets flooded, residents wade through water
Sharjah's main street was completely flooded early on Friday, with residents seen wading through it in bare feet. One man rode his bicycle through the water, which reached the top of its wheels.
Memories of last year’s record floods resurface
The scenes evoked memories of April 2024, when record rains caused widespread flooding and forced the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights at Dubai's major international air hub.
Authorities urge residents to stay indoors
On Thursday, Dubai police had urged residents to stay in unless "absolutely necessary" as the rainstorm approached.
Emergency crews clear waterlogged roads
Early on Friday, water-pumping trucks were seen around Dubai clearing blocked roads and large puddles in the streets.
Dozens of flights delayed or cancelled
The Dubai Airports website showed dozens of flights had been delayed on Friday, and some cancelled.
"Some flights... are cancelled or delayed due to adverse weather," a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.
Weather warnings issued across the country
The National Center of Meteorology had warned of rainfall across the country from Thursday to Friday, including in Dubai and the capital Abu Dhabi.
Heavy rain affects other Gulf states
Other Gulf states also experienced heavy rain, including Qatar where the Arab Cup football's third-place play-off between Saudi Arabia and UAE was cancelled on Thursday.
Climate change linked to extreme rainfall
Last year's downpours in the UAE, the heaviest since records began 76 years ago, killed at least four people and brought Dubai to a standstill for days.
A study published by the World Weather Attribution group found that global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions "most likely" exacerbated the intense rains that lashed the UAE and Oman last year.
