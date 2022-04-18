Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised

    A video of a parrot opening a nut and bolt using its tongue is making rounds on social media and left netizens jaw-dropped.

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 8:39 PM IST

    The internet is loaded with videos that can make us entertained and relaxed. A stressful day can be sorted out easily by watching a few amusing videos on the platform. Be it some baby videos or animal videos; it will definitely make our day brighter. Animal videos are one among the best entertaining videos on the platform. The animal videos with their adorable expressions and moments always win our hearts, and there are also videos of animals that makes us shock. Such is the video of this parrot which is going viral on the internet, and we would love to share it with you.

    A parrot can be seen standing in the video, holding a nut bolt with its beak. The parrot suddenly starts to roll out the nut from the bolt with the help of its tongue and beak. Gradually the clever bird succeeds in separating the nut from the bolt leaving the viewers shocked. Take a look at the amazing video here:

    The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Figen and has gathered more than 2 lakh views and around 7K likes from the date of sharing. The numbers are still increasing rapidly. However, the 24-second amazing video has shocked the netizens, and they loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    Many of the users wondered how easily the parrot carried out such a complex task, while many applauded the bird for its extraordinary talent. Many of the users also expressed their amazement through emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water

    ALSO READ: Watch: A puppy rescued from the building debris and reuniting with its owner in Ukraine wins the hearts

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here's how the heard saves it; watch - gps

    Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Tiger makes an incredible jump into the sea during its release in Sundarbans; watch - gps

    Tiger makes an incredible jump into the sea during its release in Sundarbans; watch

    People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch - gps

    People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

    Watch Puppy reunites with its owner upon being rescued from the building debris in Ukraine-tgy

    Watch: A puppy rescued from the building debris and reuniting with its owner in Ukraine wins the hearts

    Watch Woman talks on phone as train passes over her; netizens outraged-tgy

    Watch: Woman talks on phone as train passes over her; netizens outraged

    Recent Stories

    Explained Pakistan Afghanistan Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan

    Explained: Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan?

    Karnataka CID raids BJP leader's house in PSI recruitment scam probe; 7 arrests, many others absconding-dnm

    Karnataka: CID raids BJP leader’s house in PSI recruitment scam probe; 7 arrests, many others absconding

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: When I prepared for the Manchester United game, I didn't think about Ralf Rangnick - Jurgen Klopp-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: When I prepared for the United game, I didn't think about Rangnick - Klopp

    Kpop BTS V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert here is what happened drb

    BTS: V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert; here’s what happened

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for taking out rally without permission; VHP leader arrested-dnm

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for rally procession; VHP leader arrested

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon