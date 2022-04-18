Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised

The internet is loaded with videos that can make us entertained and relaxed. A stressful day can be sorted out easily by watching a few amusing videos on the platform. Be it some baby videos or animal videos; it will definitely make our day brighter. Animal videos are one among the best entertaining videos on the platform. The animal videos with their adorable expressions and moments always win our hearts, and there are also videos of animals that makes us shock. Such is the video of this parrot which is going viral on the internet, and we would love to share it with you.

A parrot can be seen standing in the video, holding a nut bolt with its beak. The parrot suddenly starts to roll out the nut from the bolt with the help of its tongue and beak. Gradually the clever bird succeeds in separating the nut from the bolt leaving the viewers shocked. Take a look at the amazing video here:

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Figen and has gathered more than 2 lakh views and around 7K likes from the date of sharing. The numbers are still increasing rapidly. However, the 24-second amazing video has shocked the netizens, and they loaded the comment section with their opinions.

Many of the users wondered how easily the parrot carried out such a complex task, while many applauded the bird for its extraordinary talent. Many of the users also expressed their amazement through emojis.

ALSO READ: Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water

ALSO READ: Watch: A puppy rescued from the building debris and reuniting with its owner in Ukraine wins the hearts